Scottish farmers to receive £40m beef suckler scheme payments

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scottish farmers and crofters have started to receive their share of £40 million funding through the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) said some payments had already been made to the 7,000 farmers and crofters eligible for support for the scheme, with the rest due in the coming weeks.

It said the 2020 payment rates had been set at £100.72 per animal for mainland applicants, and £145.13 for applicants on the islands.

Claim numbers are up slightly at 382,674, compared with 378,617 in 2019, however NFUS said the figures still show a reduction in claims over the past five years.

“Suckler herds form the backbone of quality beef production in Scotland and we can confirm that the first of the 2020 Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme payments are being made,” said NFUS livestock chairman, Jimmy Ireland.

“These payments will aid farmers cash flow, providing a welcome boost to the rural economy while also helping to support farmers who are producing the quality meat products that Scotland is globally renowned for.”