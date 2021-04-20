Scottish forest launched to market for offers over £14m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A block of prime commercial forestry in the Scottish Borders has been put up for sale for offers over £14 million.

Ramsaygrain East Forests, which extends to 1,841 acres, is available as a whole or in three lots through Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group.

The conifer forests, which form part of the Teviothead Forest Complex and are located 12 miles from Hawick, comprise 92% Sitka spruce with a mix of age classes.

“We are delighted to bring these outstanding forests, which include second rotation crops planted with improved seed stock, to the market,” said Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group partner, Jon Lambert.

“The results speak for themselves with exceptional growth rates and superb yields. They occupy a prime forestry location, benefitting from an excellent internal forest road network and access to major timber processors via agreed timber transport routes.”

He said the launch of Ramsaygrain East Forests to the market came at a time of continued buoyancy in the commercial forestry sector.

“The market continues to perform extremely well with demand far outstripping supply and a seemingly insatiable appetite for timber,” added Mr Lambert.

“In my 28 years in the industry, I cannot recall a time when there has been so much demand for forestry and woodland. This is a premier division property and we at Goldcrest are confident that it will attract significant demand.”