Stirling Bull Sales: Maraiscote Paragon leads Limousins at 7,500gn

Limousin bulls sold to a top price of 7,500gn at the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

The sales, which were operated by United Auctions in Stirling under strict Covid-19 rules, featured a range of bulls from across Scotland and elsewhere.

Limousins averaged £4,641 for the 25 sold, which is an increase of £186.02 on the year.

The sale topper was June 2019-born Maraiscote Paragon from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo. By the 50,000gn Bassingfield Machoman, and out of Maraiscote Jeanie, he sold to W Steel & Co, Cumberhead, Lesmahagow, Lanark.

Next best at 6,800gn was July 2019-born Lomond President from Kinross breeder Andrew Orr’s Lomond herd based at Lomondmuir Farm, Wester Balgedie. An AI son of Cloughhead Umpire, he sold to T Howden, Stanley Farm, Stanley, Perth.

Other leading prices included 6,500gn for 23-month-old Spittalton Poncho, by Burnbank Judge, from Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd at Upper Spittalton Farm, Blair Drummond. He sold to J King, South Hill of Dripps, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

The next best price of 5,500gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to the Scottish Government’s bull stud at Knocknagael near Inverness, was Dyke Pirate, by Netherhall Gilbert, from the MacGregor family’s Dyke herd at Milton of Campsie, near Glasgow.

The other, selling to Matthew Jack, Carriston, Star of Markinch, Fife, was a black bull named Glenrock Phantom, by Bailea BMW, from the Illingworths at Howgillside, Lockerbie.

Other top prices included 5,200gn for Grahams Profuse, by Claragh Franco, from Robert and Jean Graham at Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan. He sold to N A McCulloch, Kenmuir, Ardwell, Stranraer.

Three Limousin bulls also sold for 5,000gn.

They were: Spittalton Python, by Burnbank Judge, from Andrew Burnett, selling to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney; Strawfrank Pablo, by Wilodge Cerberus, from Lanark breeder Allan Campbell, selling to Angus Macleod, Leabost, Isle of Skye; and Teague Playboy, by Ampertaine Monarch, from J F & M B Teague and being housed at Buteland Farm, Balerno, Edinburgh, selling to W T Hendry & Son, Back O’Muir Farm, Bannockburn, Stirling.

Salers

Meanwhile, Salers bulls topped at 5,200gn and three sold averaged £4,550 – this is up £525 on last year’s sale.

The sale topper was two-year-old polled bull Rigel Ozzie, by Lascaux, from Rigel Pedigree, Leven Fields, Yarm, North Yorkshire. He sold to J Gillies, Curcao, Kirkton, Taynauilt, Argyll.

Next best at 4,800gn, selling to I & L Buchanana, Wee Carleton, Lendalfoot, Girvan, was another polled bull – Rednock Orson, by Rigel Munro, from Port of Menteith breeders Gill and Malcolm Pye.

The sales also included the dispersal of maiden heifers from the Aidansfield herd of pedigree Salers cattle.

The Northumberland-based herd was established by Conor Colgan, who died suddenly in November last year, and his father Aidan.

The 31 heifers on offer averaged £1,657.98 and the sale topped at 2,500gn.

The sales also included consignments of Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn, which topped at 10,000gn.