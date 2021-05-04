Entries sought for Scottish food and drink inspirational young person award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The hunt is on to find the most inspirational young person working in the Scottish food and drink sector.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual and industry body Scotland Food & Drink have opened entries for their Inspirational Young Person Award.

The award, which is now in its third year, seeks to recognise inspirational people aged 16-26 who own, work, or study in the food and drink sector.

Judges will look to reward young people who have adapted their work in the industry to fit the changing environment posed by the ongoing pandemic.

“Whether it be primary production, driving change and innovation, designing modern graphics and packaging or working directly with customers, young people thoroughly deserve a recognised place in our country’s food and drink story,” said NFU Mutual regional manager in Scotland, Mark McBrearty.

“This award aims to celebrate that contribution and showcase Scotland’s young talent in the sector.”

Scotland Food & Drink chief executive, James Withers, encouraged people to apply for the award, or nominate others.

He said: “There are so many exceptional young people in the Scottish food and drink industry and it’s only right that we champion them.”

The first, second and third places winners will be announced during Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight on September 4-19.

Full details of the award, which is open for entries until July 31, are online at

nfumutual.co.uk/campaigns/inspirational-young-person-award-2021/