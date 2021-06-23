Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Trio of judges announced for sheep section

By Gemma Mackie
June 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 10:56 am
The show features seven different sections for sheep.
A trio of breeders from across Scotland have been selected to judge the sheep section at this year’s Scottish Agricultural Show.

The free event, which takes place online on Saturday July 31, is hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and main sponsor EQ Accountants.

Breeders and riders will be given the opportunity to win a coveted show rosette in a range of competitions for cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

Breeders will get the chance to compete for rosettes.

The sheep section is sponsored by Samaritans Scotland and the charity’s deputy regional director, Elaine Mottram, said: “Sponsorship of the sheep section again is a great opportunity to let everyone know Samaritans is available 24/7.

“So many farming challenges still exist – Covid, Brexit, the weather. Whatever is on your mind, call us, we will listen, free on 116123.”

Judges

The sheep section includes seven classes – Blackface, Suffolk, Texel, Beltex, Bluefaced Leicester, commercial, and any other breed – and a trio of judges will be responsible for choosing the cream of the crop amongst the entries.

The Texel, Beltex, commercial and any other breed sections will be judged by Lanarkshire Texel breeder and graduate surveyor at Davidson and Robertson, Amy Laird.

She said: “I would like to see animals carrying themselves on a sound set of feet and legs as with any breed.  I would also like each animal to catch my eye so they must show vigour and life when parading.”

Pat Machray will judge the Suffolks.

The Suffolk section will be judged by well-known breeder Pat Machray, who runs the Middlemuir flock with his family at Daviot near Inverurie.

He is a former chairman and chief executive of north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and vice-chairman of economic development agency Opportunity North East.

Lastly, the Blackface and Bluefaced Leicester sections will be judged by Peeblesshire farmer Emma Campbell.

Ms Campbell, who runs 1,800 ewes, 180 suckler cattle and 64,000 free-range hens with her family, said: “I will be looking for the sheep forward to be correct and well balanced along with plenty of character.”

How to enter

Details on how to enter are on the show website at www.scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Each submission requires a video to be filmed and uploaded on to YouTube – full details of how to do this are on our website – and a £5 donation via JustGiving in support of RHET.

Entries are open until midnight on June 27.

