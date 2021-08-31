Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

Scottish scientists developing new vaccine for enzootic abortion in sheep

By Gemma Mackie
August 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 10:42 am
Sheep and lambs in a field in North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom; Shutterstock ID 1080181898; Purchase Order: Press and Journal; Job: Farming; b4ff9ffd-72e3-44c1-8778-39c56633ebbe
Scottish scientists are developing a new vaccine to help farmers and crofters protect their sheep from enzootic abortion.

Researchers at the Moredun Research Institute, based on the outskirts of Edinburgh, say their findings could lead to a new, more effective vaccine for ovine enzootic abortion – also known as chlamydial abortion.

The disease, which is one of the most common infectious causes of abortion in sheep in the UK, is caused by the bacteria Chlamydia abortus, which invades the placenta during pregnancy and can also cause life-threatening illness and abortion in humans.

The disease is easily spread because infected lambs, placentas and excretions provide a source of infection to other sheep through ingestion and inhalation.

Moredun’s Dr David Longbottom said his team had completed the first stage of development of a new vaccine that is similar to the live variation of current vaccines, but without the ability to grow and cause infections in the host animal.

He said: “We are very encouraged by the results we have seen with the new vaccine as it is able to induce effective immune responses in sheep protecting against abortion and because the new vaccine is not live, it will not cause infection in vaccinated animals, giving additional safety benefits.”

Moredun’s scientific director, Professor Julie Fitzpatrick, welcomed the findings and said: “Ovine enzootic abortion is a very serious disease for the sheep industry, and we are hopeful that this new research may lead to a new safe and effective vaccine.

“In the meantime, we would strongly advise all livestock producers to keep vaccinating their flocks with the currently available vaccines and take advice from their farm vets to reduce the risk from Chlamydia abortus.”

Researchers will now work to develop the vaccine further.

