Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

Gemma Mackie: Why Geronimo the alpaca had to die

By Gemma Mackie
September 3, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Everyone was up in arms about the death of Geronimo, but they have forgotten about the thousands of cattle who face the same fate every year (Photo: PA)
Everyone was up in arms about the death of Geronimo, but they have forgotten about the thousands of cattle who face the same fate every year (Photo: PA)

The public outcry over the culling of Geronimo the alpaca has left me both bewildered and frustrated.

The animal, which twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB), was eventually culled on Tuesday (Aug 31) after what felt like a never-ending legal battle and PR stunt to save his life.

Members of the public were outraged that the poor animal had to die.

Couldn’t he be kept away from other animals and allowed to live out his life in peace? Couldn’t they do another test to see if it came back with a negative result?

Geronimo the alpaca

Some even argued it wasn’t fair because he was “so cute”.

Yes, he was cute and, yes, it was sad for his owner – seeing any animal put to its death is never nice – but it had to happen.

It was simple – Geronimo tested positive for bTB and he had to die.

There is not one rule for alpacas and another for farmers

This isn’t a case of injustice for a poor alpaca – it’s an insight into the devastating consequences of bTB and the heartache thousands of farmers face every year when their cattle are given the same death sentence as Geronimo.

We can’t have one rule for an alpaca because his owner captured the nation’s hearts, and another for the thousands of farmers who work tirelessly 365 days a year to put food on our plates, while losing their beloved cattle to the disease.

We are fortunate north of the border that we are not plagued with bTB in the same way farmers in other parts of the UK are.

Supporters who mounted a round the clock vigil to protect Geronimo the Alpaca at his farm in Gloucestershire

Figures from the NFU farming union in England suggest more than 31,000 English cattle were slaughtered in 2019 because of the disease, and more than 3,300 farm businesses were affected.

More up-to-date figures from the UK Government’s Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) say the disease costs taxpayers more than £100 million a year and more than 27,000 cattle were culled in 2020 to curb its spread.

Did the culling of these cattle due to positive bTB tests result in thousands of legal challenges from farmers and people selling merchandise spouting “save my cow”?

No, it did not.

Sadly nobody batted an eyelid (well nobody outside of farming circles) about this, yet they are up in arms about the death of one alpaca.

Protest the lack of bTB vaccines instead

Bovine tuberculosis is an awful disease and most farmers will share the concerns of Geronimo’s owner that the current testing regime is not perfect. However, it’s all we have got and it is there, alongside the strict culling rules, to ensure public safety and to prevent us getting TB.

Surely the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how devastating a contagious disease can be, and why, once you have managed to keep a lid on it, you must work to maintain that status.

I challenge protestors to turn their lobbying efforts towards ensuring governments across the UK do all they can to develop effective bTB vaccines for cattle

The one and only positive from this alpaca pantomime is the stark insight into bTB and the strict test and cull rules which govern our farming industry.

Hopefully the same people who are upset and outraged about the death of Geronimo will gain a new understanding of the hardships many farmers face, and the heartache they suffer when cattle they have reared face an untimely end due to bTB rules.

I challenge them to turn their lobbying efforts towards ensuring governments across the UK do all they can to develop effective bTB vaccines for cattle to improve the control regime for this devastating disease.

Gemma Mackie is Farming Editor for The Press & Journal. She lives on her husband’s beef and arable farm in Angus

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]