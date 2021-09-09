Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

Farmers’ fury as Home Office stands by limit on seasonal workers visas

By Nancy Nicolson
September 9, 2021, 6:49 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 7:41 pm
The NFUS says the government's figures are "outdated and inaccurate".
The UK Government has provoked fury by ruling out any increase in the allocation of  seasonal agricultural workers visas, despite this summer’s crippling shortages of labour on farms.

An allocation of 30,000 visas for workers to come to the UK for up to six months was agreed for this year under the Seasonal Workers Pilot (SWP) but, in a statement to us, a Home Office spokesperson said: “To date the sector has used approximately two thirds of the places available, so there is no case for expanding the quota.”

Scotland’s farmers’ union (NFUS), which has been campaigning for an increase in the allocation of visas next year, claimed the government’s figures were “outdated and inaccurate”, and insisted it would be seeking clarification.

NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon said: “NFUS has contacted three of the four companies authorised to provide visas under the scheme today.

“We understand that the two operators approved last year have already filled their allocation while the others expect to have fulfilled their allocations by the end of the pilot scheme year.

Andrew Connon, NFUS vice-president.
“With a large part of the vegetable season still to go, we see no reason why 100%  of places will not be taken.”

Andrew Faichney, the managing director of East of Scotland Growers (ESG), the Cupar-based vegetable co-operative that has already lost £2 million as a result of labour shortages, said he had also spoken to three of the four authorised providers, who confirmed they would use all their allocation by the end of the year.

ESG managing director Andrew Faichney.
“Seasonal workers are still arriving in the country, and we still have the Christmas push to go, so I struggle to see how the government can quantify their statement when it’s just September,” he said.

“We still have the cabbage and Brussels sprouts season to go. The news fills me with dread.  ”

NFUS said the government’s comments were a huge blow to the industry at a time when confidence is already at rock bottom and planning is taking place for next year.

“If there is no expansion of the SWP, then there will be some very serious thinking being done and some hard decisions being made by the industry,” added Mr Connon.

The industry was deeply frustrated this spring when the announcement of new SWP authorised operators was delayed until just weeks before the start of the peak fruit and vegetable picking season.

Mr Connon said: “Visa costs of this pilot scheme relative to the previous SAWS scheme are high; there are unnecessary levels of red tape and cost associated should seasonal workers wish to transfer between farms and the information provided on the scheme has seen a number of unsuitable seasonal workers arrive in the UK and return home without taking up their place.

Fields of top-quality vegetables are going to waste as a result of a shortage of labour.
The Home Office spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with industry to understand labour demand and supply, including both permanent and seasonal workforce requirements.

“However, we want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on labour from abroad and our Plan for Jobs is helping people across the country retrain, build new skills and get back into work.”

