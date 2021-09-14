Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Business / Farming

Prime cattle prices dip across Europe

By Nancy Nicolson
September 14, 2021, 11:45 am
BEEF: Prices can often dip in September and October.
BEEF: Prices can often dip in September and October.

The increase in prime cattle prices enjoyed by producers over the last few months has begun to run out of steam.

While the average deadweight price for Scottish steers  of 419.5 p/kg is 7% higher than a year ago, levels have dipped by around 1p/kg  in the last week.

However Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) point out a dip in prices through September and October is  not unusual.

QMS economist Stuart Ashworth.

The levy body’s chief economist, Stuart Ashworth said  Scotland was not alone in seeing the downturn, with the EU average for prime male cattle down 0.25% over the past week.

He said it wasn’t clear how much the shortage of abattoir workers was influencing slaughter volumes.

He added: “Overall cattle slaughterings across the UK during August were much lower than a year ago and despite some increase in carcase weights, the volume of beef leaving UK abattoirs is estimated by Defra to have been 7% lower than the same month last year which will have underpinned farmgate price.”

Meanwhile  as  consumers eat out more since the easing of  Covid restrictions, retail sales of mince and burgers have fallen away, and according to the Office for National Statistics, mince prices are 6% lower than last year and 2% since on the turn of the year.

Mince prices are 6% lower than last year according to the Office for National Statistics.

However QMS reports that UK beef exports are slowly recovering from the disturbance caused by Brexit and the pandemic and in Jne they were ahead of the five year average for the month.

The same is also true of beef imports to the UK which were higher in June than the previous year, and slightly ahead of the five year average.

Irish beef accounted for 79% of imports in June, just fractionally less than the proportion last year, but higher than the country’s average for the month.

Calf registrations showed some growth through 2020 and into 2021.

GB calf registrations grew 2020 and into 2021, but QMS pointed out these animals will not reach abattoirs until late 2021 or into 2022.

“Consequently, the underlying short term supply prospect continues to be one that supports the current firm farmgate prices,” said Mr Ashworth.

 

 

