Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Tattie leaders consult on possible GB Potatoes body

By Nancy Nicolson
September 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 1:37 pm
A paper on a GB Potatoes organisation is being circulated to stakeholders.
A paper on a GB Potatoes organisation is being circulated to stakeholders.

A group of leading tattie industry stakeholders has drawn up tentative proposals for a new representative body, provisionally called GB Potatoes.

The ten respected professionals,  including Agrico UK executive director Archie Gibson and  Perthshire producer Euan Grewar as well as others across the UK,  insist a new inclusive organisation is necessary to represent the industry, commission future research and bring together all elements of the supply chain in the wake of the vote to reject the statutory AHDB levy.

Archie Gibson is executive director of Agrico.

They have distanced themselves from the Growers’ Better Levy Group (GBLG), and say their approach is to  bring all sectors together via voluntary subscription and membership.

A paper on provisional ideas for a GB Potatoes organisation is currently being circulated to  stakeholders  in an attempt to define how the industry should go forward, how any representative body would operate and what it would do.

The grain harvest and  imminent potato lifting season have occupied most growers minds since the results of the ballot, but Archie Gibson says the industry can’t afford to “look into a void”.

“The industry is a bit bruised and battered and there are mixed feelings about what should come next, but there’s no time to waste when we consider the need ensure the future of blight and aphid monitoring and future research priorities,” he said.

“We are consulting widely and trying to feel our way gently with seed and ware growers, processors, packers, merchants, grower groups, the farmers’ unions, independent advisers, research organisations and breeders.”

The 2021 potato harvest has started.

The paper states a “less bureaucratic, more inclusive, and more appropriately funded successor” to the AHDB  is required, and calls for support and feedback to shape next steps.

The principles identified by the group include:  promoting industry interests and protecting its reputation; collaborating to support pre-competitive work; bringing the GB potato industry together; being affordable and accountable and delivering value back into the supply chain; and representing the sector to governments, DEFRA and regulatory authorities.

It states: “We are not re-inventing the AHDB but believe there is mutual interest in fundamental research and protecting our industry. GB potatoes needs to continue to improve its performance and remain competitive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]