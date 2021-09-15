Back British Farming Day: Government launches agri-food exports drive

A package of measures to help boost agri-food exports has been unveiled by the UK Government to coincide with Back British Farming Day 2021.

Government figures suggest exports from the UK agri-food sector are worth around £20 billion ever year, however only 20% of companies in the sector sell their goods overseas.

It said the new exports initiative aims to help British farmers access the UK’s “considerable export potential”.

The measures include: appointing more dedicated agri-food attaches to act as representatives on the ground to unlock key export markets across the world; the establishment of a Food and Drink Exports Council to work together to expand the government’s food and drink exports strategy; and steps to improve farmers’ understanding of export markets to ensure they can benefit from market opportunities.

“Our farmers are the lifeblood of our nation – producing the home grown food that makes up a critical component of our nation’s food security, and acting as stewards of our natural environment,” said Environment Secretary, George Eustice.

“We want people at home and abroad to be lining up to buy British. The support that we have announced today, to mark Back British Farming Day, will enable our farmers and producers to take advantage of new opportunities and fly the flag for UK produce around the world.”

NFU England and Wales president, Minette Batters, said: “This is a positive step in the right direction and I welcome this new commitment to put people on the ground with the technical expertise to open up new markets.

“I look forward to seeing more detail on this proposal and working with government to boost our agri-food exports abroad.”

Government said the proposals reflection recommendations in the independent report by the Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC) and its full response to the report will be published shortly.