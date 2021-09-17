Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

Trailer test change welcomed but caution urged on timing

By Nancy Nicolson
September 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
TOWING: No date has been set for the change to the law.
The farmers’ union has welcomed the government’s imminent relaxation of rules which will allow drivers with a full driving licence to tow a trailer with a car – but has  urged members not to jump the gun.

The government’s aim is to free up the reported backlog in driving tests, but no  precise date has yet been set for the law to be changed and the relaxation to come into effect.

The law will also only apply when trailers are a maximum authorised mass of 3500kg.
Union spokesman Tom French has advised members who passed their drivng test after 1997 they must not tow unless they have undertaken a test, as doing so risks a fine of £1000, a driving ban or six penalty points.

Farmer Tom French.

Those who passed their driving test prior to 1997 already have acquired rights on towing.

Mr French said: “The fact that the UK Government is looking at ways to address test backlogs is welcomed. However, there are significant concerns over road safety on rural roads with potential for more inexperienced drivers towing trailers.

“For this reason, we are urging members to ensure that anybody towing has had adequate training.

“Voluntary training will remain available through the usual training providers and undertaking this will ensure that businesses reduce the risk of accidents and do not fall foul of health and safety legislation.”

