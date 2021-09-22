New Holland launches new Roll-Bar 125 fixed chamber round baler

New Holland Agriculture has revealed details of its new Roll-Bar 125 fixed chamber round baler.

The company says the new baler, which replaces the BR6090 model, is available in two versions – Rotor Feeder and Rotor Cutter – and it boasts a host of new features.

“The best-selling fixed chamber baler on the market has a worthy successor

in the Roll-Bar 125, which remains true to its strong heritage DNA,” said New Holland global product manager, Felix Ramuenke.

“With new additional features and options, it is the right choice for farmers who are looking for a robust, simple and diverse baler, which feels at home in all major crops and conditions – from dry straw up to wet silage.”

He said the new baler features modern styling with a large side shield, which provides easy access for maintenance operations.

According to New Holland, the new side shield’s “robust weld structure” ensures durability, while the top door hinges, wide opening and gas strut provide easy access to service points for maintenance. The company said it also provides protected space for storing spare net rolls.

Other improvements to the new baler include the addition of a shock absorber on both sides between the main frame and the tailgate to ensure smooth closing, and a new position for the front lights to accommodate the newly designed side shields.

New Holland Agriculture said: “Under the hood, the new baler introduces improvements that deliver greater durability and reduce maintenance costs – high-grade drive chains with chromized pins and hardened plates, which have a longer life cycle, and new sealed type bearings that prevent dust contamination.

“A well-proven Hydraulic Rotor Reverser with a free-run clutch is now available on Rotor Feeder models, for easy unplugging when there is a rotor blockage.”