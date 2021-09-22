Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

New Holland launches new Roll-Bar 125 fixed chamber round baler

By Gemma Mackie
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
The New Holland Roll-Bar 125 baler in action.
The New Holland Roll-Bar 125 baler in action.

New Holland Agriculture has revealed details of its new Roll-Bar 125 fixed chamber round baler.

The company says the new baler, which replaces the BR6090 model, is available in two versions – Rotor Feeder and Rotor Cutter – and it boasts a host of new features.

“The best-selling fixed chamber baler on the market has a worthy successor
in the Roll-Bar 125, which remains true to its strong heritage DNA,” said New Holland global product manager, Felix Ramuenke.

“With new additional features and options, it is the right choice for farmers who are looking for a robust, simple and diverse baler, which feels at home in all major crops and conditions – from dry straw up to wet silage.”

He said the new baler features modern styling with a large side shield, which provides easy access for maintenance operations.

According to New Holland, the new side shield’s “robust weld structure” ensures durability, while the top door hinges, wide opening and gas strut provide easy access to service points for maintenance. The company said it also provides protected space for storing spare net rolls.

Other improvements to the new baler include the addition of a shock absorber on both sides between the main frame and the tailgate to ensure smooth closing, and a new position for the front lights to accommodate the newly designed side shields.

New Holland Agriculture said: “Under the hood, the new baler introduces improvements that deliver greater durability and reduce maintenance costs – high-grade drive chains with chromized pins and hardened plates, which have a longer life cycle, and new sealed type bearings that prevent dust contamination.

“A well-proven Hydraulic Rotor Reverser with a free-run clutch is now available on Rotor Feeder models, for easy unplugging when there is a rotor blockage.”

New Holland increases productivity with redesigned drum – on the quiet

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]