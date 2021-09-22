Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Fertiliser giant Yara moves to reassure UK farmers

By Gemma Mackie
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Many fertiliser factories have been forced to close due to high gas prices.

Fertiliser giant Yara says it is taking steps to ensure it has adequate supplies of product available for UK farmers.

The company’s chief executive officer, Svein Tore Holsether, said it had started bringing ammonia to Europe from its production facilities in Trinidad, Australia and the United States.

It comes as many European fertiliser factories have been forced to cease or limit production due to soaring gas prices.

“Faced with record high gas prices, we actually have the flexibility in our system to switch off ammonia production: so rather than using European natural gas, we’re importing from our other facilities that are running at full blast,” said Mr Holsether.

“We are bringing that ammonia into Europe so that we can maintain our fertiliser production at close to full capacity.”

Yara’s head of agronomy in the UK, Mark Tucker, welcomed the news but advised UK farmers to talk with their usual fertiliser supplier as early as possible to discuss their requirements.

He said: “I would also encourage all farmers and their advisors to view this announcement as an opportunity to look again at your season 2021/22 cropping and nitrogen management plans.

“Are there opportunities to manage risk by considering spring cropping and adopt new technology to further improve nitrogen use efficiency? This will ensure that you make every kg of purchased nitrogen work harder for your business and optimise the return on investment.”

Mr Holsether said it was not possible to predict how long high gas prices would impact fertiliser production in Europe, but said Yara was able to supply all its customers with contracted volumes.

He added: “Longer term, what we need in place is policy to make development of renewable energy more resilient and we need a more value-chain approach to the food system, which is currently so fragmented.”

Concern grows over CO2 supplies at meat plants

