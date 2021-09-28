Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Visa move ‘too little too late’ for pig sector

By Nancy Nicolson
September 28, 2021, 6:45 am
Retailers are being asked to prioritise British pigmeat.

Farming leaders say the UK Government’s decision to issue temporary visas for transport and poultry workers but ignore other sectors is too little, too late.

As the pig industry makes preparations for a welfare cull to reduce the backlog of animals on farms, the National Pig Association’s (NPA) chief executive, Zoe Davies warned that not only might there be no pigs-in-blankets this Christmas, the country is now facing the long-term decline of British pig production.

She said: “We were extremely disappointed that the Government has ignored repeated requests for temporary visas for butchers, despite the overwhelming evidence of the impact this is having across the supply chain.

Some pig producers are having to consider a cull of animals for welfare reasons.

“We desperately need those visas, even for a short period of time to help us get rid of the backlog.

“This is not just about saving Christmas, which seems to be the Government’s sole focus, but about protecting pig welfare and averting an environmental disaster.”

The NPA is also asking retailers to play their part in reducing the backlog by prioritising the British product over imported pigmeat.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) also insisted the government had to do more to tackle the labour crisis on farms and the wider food and drink sector, including replacing the Seasonal Workers Pilot (SWP) scheme with an expanded permanent scheme.

A recent survey of Scottish soft fruit and vegetable growers estimated there is a 20% shortfall in seasonal workers.

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker said: “Short term visas around haulage and poultry processing may provide short term relief to supply issues but long-term solutions are what is needed.

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker.

“At farm level, farmers are making business decisions now.  If permanent and seasonal staff are not going to be available then they will need to scale back production and restructure accordingly.

“That will have knock on effects for consumer choice and would be a step backwards for a Scottish food and drink industry committed to growing in value to £30 billion by 2030.”

