Andrew Martin: Death of Stonehaven farming and agriculture professor aged 94

Stonehaven professor Andrew Martin seemed destined for a life in education.

Having farmed in Stonehaven between wars and through a depression, his parents hoped his academic drive would forge a different kind of life for their son,

But while he did go on to study – gaining an Ivy League education – his passion for farming kept him planted in his field of expertise.

We look back on the life of professor Andrew Martin, former North of Scotland Agricultural College principal who has died aged 94.

Growing up in Stonehaven

The second son of Kincardineshire farmers, James and Elsie Martin, Andrew was born on January 19, 1927.

Raised on Fetteresso Home Farm, he attended Mackie Academy, Stonehaven.

He later graduated with a BSc in Agriculture from Aberdeen University in 1947.

But it wasn’t a case of foregoing farm duties to make way for his studies.

Andrew Martin, his son, said: “For my father to go to university he had to keep up with his other obligations.

“All his farm jobs had to get done – sometimes using a paraffin lamp in the dark before university lectures, then grafting into the night.”

Finding love

Any hopes his parents had of him one day becoming a school master were dissipated when Andrew was awarded a WK Kellogg scholarship in 1958.

It enabled him to pursue a masters degree.

But it was also the same year he met and married Moireach Lumsden, daughter of an Inverness police man.

Moireach – or Mory as she was known – was a nurse advisor and the pair met at a dance in Inverness.

Worthy husband

However, dating an academic may have been treated with slight suspicion by her wider family.

Also part of a Highland farming community, on a visit to Mory’s home her male relatives were charged with forking sheaves.

Passing him by he volunteered himself to join in.

With very low expectations of the learned gentleman, he managed to outdo them all and prove himself a worthy partner for Mory.

Ivy League adventures

Becoming a successful recipient of the Kellogg grant offered a rare opportunity for the newlyweds to travel.

The cereal magnate’s awards were specifically given to Scots who wanted to ‘upskill in agriculture’, in order to prevent future post-war food shortages.

But gaining such knowledge would mean a year at a prestigious Ivy League college across the Atlantic.

In 1959, he and Mory boarded the Queen Mary to set sail for America.

Andrew studied for a Master of Science degree at the Cornell University, New York.

Professor Andrew Martin

Prior to his post-graduate education he joined the North of Scotland College of Agriculture.

In 1948 he became assistant agriculture adviser.

Andrew progressed to agriculture adviser for Inverness region then agricultural adviser for Moray and Nairn.

Manager of Aldroughty Farm and senior lecturer and supervisor of Craibstone Estate were also added to his CV.

Then, in 1971, Andrew was appointed Professor of Agriculture, Deputy Principal and chairman of the Farms Group, School of Agriculture, Aberdeen.

In 1986 he became principal.

Impact on farming

When he retired in 1988 he gained Professor Emeritus status.

It was a title Andrew would rarely use.

His special interest was in efficient crop and animal production and he experimented with crop varieties, fertiliser levels, and grazing systems.

And not without incredible success.

Record breaking pigs

While managing Aldroughty Farm he improved the efficiency of food conversion of Large White pedigree pigs.

The result was one of the best recorded herds at that time.

Then, during his time at Aberdeen he was also involved with major developments at both the Craibstone Estate and at Tillycorthie Farm.

These included the provision of high quality housing and facilities for farm staff.

Positive changes

However, his contribution to agricultural education was also significant.

As an adviser Andrew promoted the concept of extension education.

Whether through meetings, evening classes or field demonstrations extending educational opportunities was part of his support of the Young Farmers Club (YFC) movement.

On arrival at Craibstone Estate Andrew also helped write the syllabus for a new diploma and degree course.

Agricultural Education Association

Professor Martin was a long time member and supporter of the Agricultural Education Association serving as a member of the executive council and then chairman.

He was elected president in 1986.

In 1973, in recognition of outstanding service and achievements within the agricultural industry he was elected Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society.

Tributes

Professor Wayne Powell is the Principal and Chief Executive of Scotland’s Rural College.

He said: “Professor Martin played an important role in the agriculture industry in the north east of Scotland.

“As well as in the development of the Aberdeen and North of Scotland College of Agriculture.

“Those who knew him describe him as a caring and humble man.

“Shortly after his retirement, NoSCA merged with the East of Scotland College of Agriculture and the West of Scotland Agricultural College.

“This is when we became the Scottish Agriculture College (SAC) and so our existence today owes much to his hard work.”

Love of family

In his retirement family remained important to Andrew.

He was dedicated to helping and supporting his loved ones – which included passing on his top tips on investments.

Andrew added: “There’s at least one grandchild £1000 richer for his grandad’s financial advice!”

Following the death of his beloved Mory in 2013, although he had retired to Inverness he moved to Dunblane to be near family.

He was an elder in his local Church of Scotland and entertaining was also a great love.

His food, drink and parties were almost legendary among friends.

“Up until his my father’s last few hours he was managing his investment portfolio, delegating tasks, and planning a champagne breakfast for friends in Dunblane.”

Andrew is survived by his two sons, Andrew and David, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

