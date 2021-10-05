Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Business / Farming

Labour crisis: Scottish red meat sector prepares for challenging winter

By Gemma Mackie
October 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 12:35 pm
Labour shortages in the red meat sector could be compounded by increased supplies of animals heading for slaughter, warns Quality Meat Scotland.

The Scottish red meat sector has a challenging autumn and winter ahead as increased supplies of livestock heading for slaughter are likely to compound the ongoing labour crisis, warns Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The warning from the red meat levy body comes against the backdrop of labour shortages in the sector which have left more than 100,000 pigs backed up on British farms waiting for slaughter.

QMS senior economics analyst, Iain Macdonald, said supplies of prime cattle and lambs were likely to increase in the weeks and months ahead and there were concerns this could lead to a back-log of animals waiting for slaughter and pressure on prices.

“Labour shortages in processing businesses are of particular concern given that the seasonal supply of livestock usually rises in the final quarter of the year to meet increased meat demand over the winter,” said Mr Macdonald.

“There are also concerns around shortages of drivers to transport livestock and meat around the country.”

He said data from Scottish auction marts, covering the past five years, suggests a 10% increase in the number of prime lambs being sold is typical between September and the three-week pre-Christmas peak in Scotland – the increase is higher in England and Wales at around 20%.

Prime cattle slaughterings tend to increase by up to 10% at the Christmas peak.

Data from abattoirs shows prime cattle slaughter numbers tend to be 10% higher in the three-week pre-Christmas peak, when compared to September, and the peak period tends to start in the middle of November to allow time to mature the beef from the slaughtered cattle.

“As we have seen in the USA during the pandemic, and in the pig sector in Britain, a surplus of livestock over and above the operational capacity of the processing sector can lead to a backlog of slaughter-ready animals on farm, pressuring the price paid for them, irrespective of the level of consumer demand,” said Mr Macdonald.

Earlier this week, pig farmers protested outside the Conservative Party conference over the labour crisis crippling the sector.

They argued a lack of skilled butchers could lead to the “emotional and financial disaster” of tens of thousands of UK pigs being killed for waste.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also appeared to be unaware of the problem when he was questioned on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

