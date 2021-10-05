New North Country Cheviot breed record set for a ram at Lairg

A new record for the highest priced North Country Cheviot sheep was set when a ram sold for £24,000 at the breed’s annual ram sale in Lairg.

The sale topper, which is also believed to have set a new centre record for United Auctions at the world-famous Lairg Auction Mart, was a two-shear from the Allen family’s Alwnick-based Stouphill flock.

By the 2019 Royal Highland Show champion Badanloch Tip Top Tup, which was bought by the Allens in 2018 at Lairg for £11,000, he sold to Hugh Mackenzie from Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, Sutherland.

Other leading prices included: £16,000 for Badanloch Xtra Special, by the £5,000 Armadale Seagull, from Badanloch; £14,000 for another two-shear from Stouphill, by Badanloch Tip Top Tup; and £12,000 for two-shear Whitehope Assassin, by the £14,000 Suisgill Vanguard, from the Douglas family’s Whitehope flock at Catslackburn, near Selkirk.

Other five-figure prices included £11,000 for Dalrachie Billy The Kid from the Forbes family at Dalrachie, Ballindalloch, and £10,000 for a two-shear by Badanloch Battleship from Joyce Campbell’s Aramadale flock at Armadale, Sutherland.