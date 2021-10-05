Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

New North Country Cheviot breed record set for a ram at Lairg

By Gemma Mackie
October 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
This two-shear from Stouphill set a new record when he sold for £24,000.

A new record for the highest priced North Country Cheviot sheep was set when a ram sold for £24,000 at the breed’s annual ram sale in Lairg.

The sale topper, which is also believed to have set a new centre record for United Auctions at the world-famous Lairg Auction Mart, was a two-shear from the Allen family’s Alwnick-based Stouphill flock.

By the 2019 Royal Highland Show champion Badanloch Tip Top Tup, which was bought by the Allens in 2018 at Lairg for £11,000, he sold to Hugh Mackenzie from Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, Sutherland.

Other leading prices included: £16,000 for Badanloch Xtra Special, by the £5,000 Armadale Seagull, from Badanloch;  £14,000 for another two-shear from Stouphill, by Badanloch Tip Top Tup; and £12,000 for two-shear Whitehope Assassin, by the £14,000 Suisgill Vanguard, from the Douglas family’s Whitehope flock at Catslackburn, near Selkirk.

Other five-figure prices included £11,000 for Dalrachie Billy The Kid from the Forbes family at Dalrachie, Ballindalloch, and £10,000 for a two-shear by Badanloch Battleship from Joyce Campbell’s Aramadale flock at Armadale, Sutherland.

Black Cheviot sheep proving a bright idea for Sutherland crofting couple

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]