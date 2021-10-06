Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish maltings owner blames Covid for 37% drop in profits

By Gemma Mackie
October 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
The company, which owns two maltings in Scotland, reported a drop in sales and turnover.

The owner of the two Scottish maltings – one in Portgordon near Buckie and the other in Alloa – has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for a 37% drop in pre-tax profits last year.

The latest accounts for Ragleth Limited – the holding company for Anglia Maltings, which owns Crisp Malt and food and ingredients businesses Edme and Micronized Food Products – show pre-tax profits of £5.735 million for the year to December 31, 2020. This is down from pre-tax profits of £9.134m the year before.

The accounts, filed with Companies House, also show a 17.5% drop in turnover in the year to £160m, from £194m previously.

Sales within the UK were down 26% to £88.7m, while sales to Europe and the rest of the world were also down to £45.1m and £26.3m respectively.

In his report accompanying the accounts, Ragleth director George Thompson said Crisp Malt worked well below capacity in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Production tonnage was 357,000, down 14.9% compared with 2019, and sales tonnage was 360,000, down 13.9% compared with 2019,” said Mr Thompson.

“Sales mix shifted to lower margin business.”

He said large-scale international brewers prospered relatively well during the year, and some export markets benefitted, however craft and regional brewers suffered and the company’s sales to the whisky distilling sector declined due to distilleries temporarily closing.

Many whisky distilleries temporarily shut down during 2020.

“Overall the business environment was hostile; demand from craft brewers and distillers tailed off and food service sales collapsed,” said Mr Thompson.

He said the average cost of UK wheat ex-farm from September 2020 to the end of that year was £180.89 a tonne (t) – this compares to £132.23/t in 2019 and £170.52/t in 2018.

“Recovering the increased cost of grain is at the heart of negotiations in the autumn of each year, to supply in the following year,” added Mr Thompson.

“The 2020 campaign, conducted in autumn 2019, was particularly difficult as high stocks of both malt and barley throughout the system meant that clearing that stock by some competitors ignored the reality of replacement costs of grain sold at 2019 levels.

“Overall the group’s gross margin was 12.23%, compared to 12.99% in 2019.”

Mr Thompson said a small harvest in 2020, due to a combination of poor conditions at planting and a mini-drought in the spring, had resulted in grain prices rising substantially.

A small harvest in 2020 pushed up grain prices.

Commenting on the current financial year, Mr Thompson said: “Negotiating full recovery of the higher grain prices from harvest 2020 has not been possible.

“In 2021 we expect some erosion of margins, and steps are being taken to control costs to mitigate this effect of lower gross margins.”

The accounts show the company employed an average of 369 members of staff in the year and highest-paid un-named director took home a pay cheque of £454,000 – up from £359,000 the year before.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]