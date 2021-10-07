Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour crisis: Dairy farmers being forced to pour milk down the drain

By Gemma Mackie
October 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
RABDF says a number of dairy farmers are being forced to pour milk away.

Dairy farmers are the latest to be hit by the ongoing labour crisis in the agri-food supply chain with reports of some having to pour milk down the drain.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) said it had received reports of a number of farmers having to dispose of milk due to a lack of HGV drivers.

“It is hard to put a number on the exact number of farmers affected, but at the moment, we believe it is only affecting a few producers,” said the association’s chairman, Peter Alvis.

“We are monitoring the situation, and should farmers be experiencing issues, we urge them to get in touch with us.”

He urged consumers to avoid the urge to panic buy dairy products in a bid to prevent future shortages.

RABDF is urging shoppers not to panic buy dairy products.

“The global supply chain hasn’t fully returned to normal following the pandemic, and the shortage of HGV drivers is now adding to this problem, which is why we are seeing such an impact,” added Mr Alvis.

“That said, milk and dairy products are still making it through to the supermarket shelves, so it is important consumers continue to shop normally to avoid any shortage situations seen at the start of the pandemic when panic buying occurred.”

Meanwhile, the National Pig Association says a number of farmers have started culling animals on farms.

The association has previously warned that more than 120,000 pigs would need to be destroyed on farms due to a lack of labour in the meat processing sector.

NPA chief executive, Zoe Davies, said: “We know of a handful of farmers who have had to cull some pigs – around 600 we are aware of in total.

“There has been no mass culling yet – although I do believe this is the next stage in the process.  As you can imagine this is hugely difficult for the farmers involved.”

