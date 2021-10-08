Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farmers get chance to appeal payment deductions

By Nancy Nicolson
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
GETTING IN TOUCH: Farmers who experienced a reduction to their claims will be contacted by RPID.

Scottish farmers who lost out when reductions were made to a number of support scheme claims back in 2015 will finally be contacted next week with details of how they can appeal the decisions.

An estimated 4000 farmers and crofters who experienced a reduction or penalties to their 2015 claim for the Basic Payment Scheme, Greening, Young Farmer or Less Favoured Area Support schemes will receive a letter or email from the Rural Payments & Inspectorate Division (RPID) explaining why those reductions or exclusions were made, and how to appeal the decision.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon apologised for the long delay in addressing the  issue.

She said: “We are sorry that it has taken this long to issue these letters but it is important to right this situation and these letters will enable us to do this in most cases.

Rural Affairs Secretary , Mairi Gougeon.

“Many farmers and crofters have already discussed any reductions with Scottish Government staff. The letters provide a further opportunity to examine those reductions and provides a route to appeal those reductions if necessary.

“The letters and emails will be issued in batches, concluding at the end of the year.

“If customers have not been contacted by that time then it’s likely there was no scheme penalty applied and the monetary amount of any scheme reduction is less than £100. Customers with no reductions will not receive a letter.”

Land agents Galbraith estimate  that up to 4000 farmers have been subject to a reduction or exclusion to their 2015 Single Application Forms (SAF).

The technicalities which may result in an area of land being excluded from SAF would include ineligible land covers, crops or invalid seasonal let agreements. However, according to Galbraith, some deductions were made in error by RPID.

Stewart Johnston of Galbraith  said: “It’s very good news for farmers and landowners.

Stewart Johnston, head of farm consultancy for Galbraith in Aberdeenshire .

“We have raised the issue in the past and we are aware of many cases where the exclusion seems arbitrary. For some farmers the amount deducted runs into five figures. ”

Farmers will have 60 days from receipt of the letter to submit an appeal to the rural payments department. The department should then reply within 60 days, accepting or rejecting the appeal and specifying the grounds.

Stewart Johnston added: “Some farmers are well aware that the deduction has been applied incorrectly, while others may not be.

“We advise everyone to look out for the letter from RPID and consider whether they should make an appeal.”

