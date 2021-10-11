Top Blackies sell to £26,000 at Stirling sale

A ram lamb from J Wight & Son of Midlock, Crawford made the top price of £26,000 at the Stirling sale of Blackface ram lambs and shearlings.

The price, in the South-type ring, was paid for a son of a £60,000 Loughash by R Colley, Mitchellslacks and Malcolm Coubrough, Whelphill.

Also in this ring, John Murray from Crossflatt, Muirkirk sold a son of a 30,000gns McCurdy to Ewen MacMillan, Lurg and Parry, Marbrack for £14,000.

Meanwhile, leading the prices in the Perth Ram Society ring was Mathew Hamilton from Woolfords, Cobbinshaw who sold a shearling, the pre-show champion, for £18,000.

He was sired by a son of £15,000 Calla.

David Baillie from Calla, Lanark also received £18,000 for a ram lamb by a 8500gns Harkin, which is shared with Hillhead of Morinsh, selling to A Smith & Son, Scarhill.

Perth-type

Two Perth-type shearlings sold for £7000, the first from Woolfords, sired by a 6500gns Harkin, which was bought by A Carson and K McAleer. Another at the same price was sold by John Shearer from Hillhead of Morinsh, Tomintoul to Auchnacloich & Achdregnie.

The Shearers also sold the second top priced Perth-type ram lamb at £10,000 in a two-way split to Doldy and Woolfords.

In the south-type ring the top price for a shearling was £16,000 for one from Burncastle Farming Co which was sired by a £42,000 Glenrath. He was bought by Peter Junor from Ballaggan, Inverness.

Stephen Duncan from Glenlivet sold a shearling at £14,000 from his Livet flock to Angus Kennedy from Mitchellhill, and Duncan MacGregor from Burnhead, Kilsyth topped ring two at £10,000, for a son of £17,000 Midlock out of a £18,000 Easter Happrew dam, selling to John Wood, Kingledores.

Another sold for £10,000 from Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Muthill. He was a son of £24,000 Connachan and was sold in a three-way split to Whelphill, Madrissa and Waterhead.

Other leading prices: Perth Shearlings- £4000 Woolfords to Billy Grant; £3500 Achdregnie to Woolfords & Glendamph. Perth lambs: £6000 Woolfords to Glackmore Blackfaces; £6000 Woolford to Glackmore, P McEvoy, T Harkin & JG McDermott.

Averages

Averages: Perth Ring – shearlings (172) sold to ave £1105.81 down £16.82 for 35 more sold. Ram lambs (35) sold to ave £1825.71, up £985.01 for 8 fewer sold. South type – shearlings (587) sold to ave £1210.94 up £251.84 for 81 more sold. Ram lambs (89) sold to ave £1573.71 up £655.95 for 9 fewer sold.