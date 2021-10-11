Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Top Blackies sell to £26,000 at Stirling sale

By Nancy Nicolson
October 11, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 5:18 pm
The Blackface shearling from Woolfords which made £18,000. Picture: Catherine MacGregor.

A ram lamb from J Wight & Son of Midlock, Crawford made the top price of £26,000 at the Stirling sale of Blackface ram lambs and shearlings.

The price, in the South-type ring, was paid for a son of a £60,000 Loughash by R Colley, Mitchellslacks and Malcolm Coubrough, Whelphill.

Also in this ring, John Murray from Crossflatt, Muirkirk sold a son of a 30,000gns McCurdy to Ewen MacMillan, Lurg and Parry, Marbrack for £14,000.

Meanwhile, leading the prices in the Perth Ram Society ring was Mathew Hamilton from Woolfords, Cobbinshaw who sold a shearling, the pre-show champion, for £18,000.

He was sired by a son of £15,000 Calla.

David Baillie from Calla, Lanark also received £18,000 for a ram lamb by a 8500gns Harkin, which is shared with Hillhead of Morinsh, selling to A Smith & Son, Scarhill.

Perth-type

Two Perth-type shearlings sold for £7000, the first from Woolfords, sired by a 6500gns Harkin, which was bought by A Carson and K McAleer. Another at the same price was sold by John Shearer from Hillhead of Morinsh, Tomintoul to Auchnacloich & Achdregnie.

The Shearers also sold the second top priced Perth-type ram lamb at £10,000 in a two-way split to Doldy and Woolfords.

In the south-type ring the top price for a shearling was £16,000 for one from Burncastle Farming Co which was sired by a £42,000 Glenrath. He was bought by Peter Junor from Ballaggan, Inverness.

The £14,000 shearling from Stephen Duncan’s Livet flock. Picture: Catherine MacGregor.

Stephen Duncan from Glenlivet sold a shearling at £14,000 from his Livet flock to Angus Kennedy from Mitchellhill, and Duncan MacGregor from Burnhead, Kilsyth topped ring two at £10,000, for a son of £17,000 Midlock out of a £18,000 Easter Happrew dam, selling to John Wood, Kingledores.

Another sold for £10,000 from Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Muthill. He was a son of £24,000 Connachan and was sold in a three-way split to Whelphill, Madrissa and Waterhead.

Other leading prices: Perth Shearlings- £4000 Woolfords to Billy Grant; £3500 Achdregnie to Woolfords & Glendamph. Perth lambs: £6000 Woolfords to Glackmore Blackfaces; £6000 Woolford to Glackmore, P McEvoy, T Harkin & JG McDermott.

Averages

Averages: Perth Ring – shearlings (172) sold to ave £1105.81 down £16.82 for 35 more sold. Ram lambs (35) sold to ave £1825.71, up £985.01 for 8 fewer sold. South type – shearlings (587) sold to ave £1210.94 up £251.84 for 81 more sold. Ram lambs (89) sold to ave £1573.71 up £655.95 for 9 fewer sold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]