Highland heifer tops Oban sale at 10,000gns

By Nancy Nicolson
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Highland heifer Carlin 6th of Culfoich which made 10,000gns at Oban.

Pedigree Highland females sold to a top of 10,000gns at the breed’s autumn sale at Oban.

The price was paid for the champion, Carlin 6th of Culfoich, a 2020-born heifer from past president Gordon McCoachie from Grantown-on-Spey.

She was sold to German breeder Falko Steinberg, who purchased his first Highlander at Oban in 1988 and now runs 17 breeding females.

Next best, selling at 9000gns, was Eilean Mor from Karen and Michael Macgregor’s 11-cow fold at Port An Aiseig, Glenborrodale, Acharacle.

This three-year-old heifer champion Sobhrach 2 of Eilean Mor was bought by Balrownie Farms, Brechin.

Banrigh

Lanarkshire breeder Alan Prentice, of the Hyndford fold, Ravenstruther, sold his dearest female to date when his three-year-old heifer, Banrigh 10 of Hyndford, made 7000gns.

She was purchased by Ewen Macmillan, Lurg, Fintry.

The Applecross Trust team from Strathcarron topped the heifer calf trade at 6700gns with the black February-born Ila Dhubh 2 of Applecross .

John Cooper’s Culloden fold at Tordarroch Estates, near Inverness, produced the next top price of 3600gns for March-born heifer calf, Heather 17 of Tordarroch.

Just behind at 3500gns, from the Armstrong family’s Balemartine fold on the Isle of Tiree, was Bonnie Ruadh 1 of Balemartine, which stood reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show.

Averages: Three-year-old heifers (3) averaged £6300, two-year-old heifers (6) averaged £1872.50; yearling heifers (13) averaged £2511.92 and heifer calves (11) averaged £2166.81.

