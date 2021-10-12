Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Snapshot shows Scottish farming is thriving despite challenges

By Nancy Nicolson
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 5:39 pm
Early estimates predict yields generally above the five year average, with wheat and winter barley doing well.

Official estimates of Scottish farm production in 2021 paint a broadly positive picture for both the livestock and cereals sectors, despite the massive challenges posed by Brexit and the pandemic.

Most notably the figures published  by Scotland’s Chief Statistician  indicate that the falling trend in cattle numbers appears to have halted, with the national herd remaining steady at last year’s total of 1,720,000.

Meanwhile, dairy numbers increased very slightly in 2021 and the good lambing season meant sheep numbers increased by 1% on 2020.

Beef cattle numbers have fallen 13% over the last decade but the national herd was relatively stable in 2021

Pig numbers also increased for the third consecutive year and poultry numbers fell by 3%, despite an increase in the  number of birds kept for egg production.

In the arable sector total cereal production is expected to be around 3.1 million tonnes – broadly similar to the 2020 estimates – with yields generally above the five year average.

The area of potatoes remained steady at 28,400 ha and vegetable areas increased by 5% to 22,100 ha. Strawberries are the most popular soft fruit grown in Scotland, making up more than half the total areas of 2200ha.

Cereal production is expected to be around 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 – broadly similar to the 2020 estimates.

The figures include first estimates from the June Agricultural Census which show there  was a slight increase in the workforce on farms  to 67,400.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the statistics painted a very mixed picture.

“The last 18 months have been particularly difficult with a number of very real challenges having arisen from EU-Exit and COVID-19 for supply chains such as labour and skills shortages and the possible knock-on impacts of these, including on food supplies,” she said.

Nervousness

“We are seeing nervousness across the industry with concerns around the reduction in casual and seasonal workers. Urgent changes need to be made to the immigration rules to address the acute labour market shortages and provide certainty to the sector. We continue to press the UK Government on the issue of labour and skills shortages and the impacts on the food and drink sector.”

She reiterated the government’s intention to bring forward a new Scottish Agriculture Bill in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]