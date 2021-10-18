Stirling Bull Sales: Limousin bulls sell to 9,000gn

Limousins sold to a top of 9,000gn for the supreme male champion at the Stirling Bull Sales.

This was April 2020-born Maraiscote Regie from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo.

By the 50,000gn Bassingfield Machoman and out of Maraiscote Jellybean, he sold to the Lears at Crewslow Manor, Aylesbury.

The next best price of 8,500gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to W McLaren, Muirehouses, Kirriemuir, was Bangtidy Ralphlauren, by Ampertaine Foreman, from Stirling breeder Andrew Hyslop.

The other at 8,500gn was the reserve intermediate champion – Newhouse Rambo by Westhouse Jammy – from the Adam family at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar. He sold to T Howden, Stanley Farm, Perth.

Thereafter, the reserve overall champion sold for 8,000gn to A Sharp & Sons, Farmton, Tough, Alford.

This was Allanfauld Rockstar, by Wilodge LJ, from the MacGregors at Allanfauld, Kilsyth, Glasgow.

Also at 8,000gn, selling to Walter Dandie & Sons, Learielaw Farm, Broxburn, West Lothian, was Dyke Rembrandt, by Goldies Lordoftherings, from RJ MacGregor, Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie, Glasgow.

Other leading prices included: 7,000gn for Ronick Raymond, by Wespit Nando, from Stirling breeder Ronald Dick, selling to W S Paterson, Golland, Kinross; 7,000gn for Goldies Rocksolid, by Goldies Juggler, from Dumfries breeder Bruce Goldie, selling to the Smiths at Fallaw Farm, Inverkeilour, Angus; and 6,500gn for Strawfrank Roy, by Whinfellpark Lomu, from Lanark breeder Allan Campbell, selling to the Scottish Government bull stud at Knocknagael near Inverness.

In all, auctioneers United Auctions sold 44 Limousin bulls to average £5,085 – this is up £433 on the year.