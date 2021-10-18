Stirling bulls: Charolais and Simmental judges pick their winners

Perth’s Balthayock herd reigned supreme in the Charolais show ring at Stirling’s pedigree bull sales when the junior champion, Balthayock Ranger, walked away with the overall male championship.

Major David Walter’s 18-month-old sire arrived with a glittering heritage.

He is a son of Balthayock Imp, the 2015 Royal Highland Show (RHS) champion and his dam won the RHS young cow class and was part of the RHS Charolais interbreed team in 2019.

Reserve

Reserve overall was Goldies Romeo, a 17-month-old Son of Gretnahouse Heman from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries.

Other notable Charolais winners were the senior champion, Panmure Roberto from JM Cant & Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot, Arbroath and the reserve senior champion, Glenericht Rascal, from WK & P Drysdale, Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

The intermediate champion was Grinshill Roger from the Coppinger Wyllie Partnership, Burton and the reserve intermediate champion, Westcarse Radar from R&N Barclay, Insch.

SImmental

In the Simmental show ring, the supreme champion came from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Grange, Keith.

He was the junior champion, Islavale Lennon, an 18-month-old son of Curaheen Giant.

The Stronachs also showed the intermediate champion, Islavale Lord by Corskie Highlander.

Reserve

In reserve overall, however, was the senior champion, Popes Lockhart, by Camus Harold, from the Wood family from Dutton.

The Simmental female champion, Corskie Kashing by Kilbrde Farm Haka, was bred by the Green family from Corskie, Garmouth.