In pictures: The Stirling Bull Sales

By Jamie Ross
October 19, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:43 pm
Crowds at the ring of the Stirling Bull Sales. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.

DCT Media photographer Wullie Marr has spent the last three days capturing the Stirling Bull Sales.

Here are some of his best images from the event.

Breeders and judges get the final details in order for the livestock on day one of the sales. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
The Stirling Bull Sales ran from October 17 to October 19 this year. This Beef Shorthorn landed its owner a first prize rosette. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Andrew Reid with an Aberdeen-Angus bull from AJR Farms, Ellon. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.

 

As day one drew to a close, everyone was in a celebratory mood. Here Muiresk Peroni, the Beef Shorthorn Champion, gets to take part in a selfie. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Day two picked up where the first ended, with more shows and judging for the impressive bulls on parade. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
A Simmental bull is led through the sales on day two. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
A Charolais is led into the ring as day two draws to a close at the sales. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Charolais champion Balthayock Ranger on day two of the sales. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Intermediate Champion Islavale Lord and Islavale Lennon, Junior and Overall Champion in the Simmentals. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Simmental bulls on parade in front of the judges at the pre-sale show. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Pictured is Elrick Rabbi on the last day of the Stirling Bull Sales. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
The Balthayock team with some of the cattle sold on the third day of the show. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.

