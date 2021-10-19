Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Charolais bulls smash records at Stirling as breed confidence surges

By Nancy Nicolson
October 19, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 6:22 pm
Balthayock Ranger, the breed champion, sold for the top price of 28,000gns..

Charolais breeders left the Stirling Bull Sales on a high when 59 sires sold to level at £8328 –  estimated by the British Charolais Cattle Society to be the highest breed average ever recorded at the centre.

Breed chairman,  Allen Drysdale from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie described the sale as a tremendous day for the breed and a great display of confidence following the strength of this autumn’s  store sales where demand for Charolais cattle has been exceptional.

Balthayock bulls dominated the high prices  when their overall champion sold for the top price of 28,000gns and all eight sires forward averaged  12,687gns.

The champion,  Balthayock Ranger, by Balthayock Imp,  met enthusiastic bidding and was eventually knocked down to Vince Corbett and family of the Teme herd at Knighton, Powys, Wales .

The Balthayock team with some of their top-priced sires.</p> <p>

The first prizewinning  Balthayock Rampage  sold for 25,000gns in a joint purchase to  Jeremy Price and Arwel Owen from Hereford who also bought Balthayock Rory for 10,000gns. At 16,000gns Balthayock Rambo by Balthayock Nevada made 16,000gns  to  Thomas Molfre, Wales .

Another of the day’s highlights was 26,000gns, paid for  the reserve overall champion, Goldies Romeo from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries.  He was bought by Highfields Park Farm, Withyham, East Sussex.

Goldies Romeo   sold for 26,000gns.</p> <p>

At 16,000gns  Mike Massie from Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt sold Elrick Rabbi, a son of Maerdy Gouverneur to the Smith family, Netherton Farm, Whitehouse, Alford.

Elrick Rabbi made 16,000gns.

The Drysdale family from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie had a successful sale when three sires made among the day’s top prices of 14,000gns, 12,000gns and 10,000gns.

At 14,000gns it was their second prizewinner,  Genericht Ricksen, by Glenericht Mecca, which was bought by C Jessop, Glebe Farm,  Sinope and at 12,000gns  another second prizewinner,  Glenericht Ryder by Glenericht Limpet was bought by C&K Malone,  Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden, Fife . At 10,000gns  Glenericht Regie was bought by  J Wight and Sons, Midlock, Biggar.

Glenericht Ricksen sold for 14,000gns.</p> <p>

At 11,000gns  R Milne from Kennieshillock, Elgin sold  Elgin Royale to F Smith, Cloverhall, Biggar.

Another four bulls sold at 10,000gns. They were Panmure Roberto,  the senior champion from JM Cant & Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot,  to  J Hyslop & Sons, Netherton, Biggar;  the first prizewinner Westcarse Radar from R&N Barclay, Insch to  AH Fisher, Stranraer;  Thrunton Ringmaster from the Campbells of Alnwick to  Kincraigie Farms, Lumphanan, Banchory; Chesham Robust from  B Harman, Chesham to  J Wight & Sons, Midlock.

Charolais cattle met a booming trade.

Strong demand for heifers from Iain and Rhona Millar’s Lochend herd at  Port of Menteith, Stirling reached 12,000gns for the yearling,  Lochend Rolo by Gretnahouse Ming. She was bought by  C&K Malone, Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden.

Another sold for 10,000gns to  Highfields Park Farm.

A total of 59 sires sold to average £8327, up £1700 on the year.  The 17 heifers averaged £1592.

 

 

