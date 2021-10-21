Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Pedigree livestock auctioneers H&H hail successful year

By Gemma Mackie
October 21, 2021
Harrison & Hetherington hosts major pedigree sales for cattle and livestock throughout the year.

One of the main pedigree livestock auctioneers in the UK has hailed a successful year despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

H&H Group, which includes livestock auction company Harrison & Hetherington, says its latest accounts for the year to June 31 show a 260% increase in pre-tax profits to £1.223 million, from £330,000 the year before.

The group also posted a 9% increase in turnover to £14.694m, from £13.526m previously, while the value of its asset base increased by £1.6m to £21m.

H&H Group chief executive, Richard Rankin, said the livestock auctioneering division had experienced an increase in both volumes and prices in the year.

The company handled 833,000 livestock in the year – up 19,000 on the previous year’s figure of 814,000.

“The farmstock business has improved its market share and the uplift in values has helped to build confidence in the agri-industry, especially in the beef and sheep sectors,” added Mr Rankin.

“The success in online marketing and selling has also continued, as both the team and customers embrace this new way of trading.

“Digital trading is now making significant contributions to this business, and we expect this to continue and evolve going forward.”

He said several prestigious pedigree and commercial sales had been conducted by the company, which operates nine auction marts across the north of England and Scottish Borders, demonstrating the company’s “reputation as one of the UK’s leading traders of livestock and genetics”.

The company’s flagship mart is Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Mr Rankin said the group’s insurance division, H&H Insurance Brokers, had demonstrated a strong bounce back in performance and it had returned to profitability, while the estates division, H&H Land and Estates, finished the year ahead of budget despite difficult trading conditions.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been most felt with H&H Reeds, our print, signage, graphic design, website developers and now digital marketing business,” added Mr Rankin.

“However, from August of this financial year activity has picked up back to pre-Covid levels. We are now seeing positive signs and confidence returning across the various markets we service.”

Looking to the future, Mr Rankin said the group was looking to invest and develop, both organically and through future acquisitions where they add value.

“Our aim going forward is to work with our customers to enhance the services and increase the range of products and services they require, to ensure that their businesses are fit for the future,” added Mr Rankin.

