Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

COP26: Livestock auctioneering chief criticises tree planting drive

By Gemma Mackie
October 25, 2021, 11:45 am
The IAAS says the role of grazing livestock in the fight against climate change cannot be underestimated.

The role of grazing livestock in the fight against climate change is being overlooked by the drive to plant more trees, warns the chief of Scotland’s livestock auctioneering trade body ahead of COP26.

Neil Wilson, executive director of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), says policies that pit grazing livestock against tree planting miss the point about how to tackle environmental challenges and climate change.

Speaking ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Mr Wilson said the Scottish Government seemed to be encouraging commercial tree planting, but overlooking the positive contributions from livestock and grasslands in the fight against climate change.

“The government is, in my view, missing the much bigger picture in its rush to plant trees,” said Mr Wilson.

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson.

“Trees might absorb carbon, but so do our existing grasslands, managed by our existing land managers – farmers.”

He added: “Whilst trees and hedges form critical parts of red meat farming systems, non-native monocultures have little ecological value to biodiversity, absolutely no food production capacity, and very limited long-term rural employment opportunities.

“The value of livestock farming to this, is incomparable, yet it often gets scan recognition for it.”

He said Scotland’s ability to grow a lot of grass was a key driver in it being able to produce meat with a relatively low environmental impact.

Scotland’s ability to grow grass is one of its strengths.

“Through grazing livestock, we can upcycle inedible crops – grass – into edible and highly nutrient-dense foods – meat and milk – on land that is often incapable of growing anything else,” added Mr Wilson.

“Grasslands can also help to absorb carbon from the atmosphere; how much exactly is still being wrestled with by scientists, and depends on many factors, but the opportunity this presents for livestock farmers to help tackle climate change should not be overlooked.”

Mr Wilson called on livestock farmers and those working in the red meat supply chain to rally together and promote Scottish meat to the world at COP26.

“People still want to eat beef and lamb so let’s give them Scotch,” said Mr Wilson.

“Let us all work together to improve our systems and efficiencies. The work undertaken by the Suckler Beef Climate Change board, led by Jim Walker and Fergus Ewing, lays the path for this change, regardless of whether Government does anything with it or not.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]