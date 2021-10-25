Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Land & Estates appoints new regional chairs

By Gemma Mackie
October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
New SLE Highland region chairwoman Mairi MacLeod Coleman

Scottish Land & Estates has appointed new chairmen for the Highland and central regions.

The landowners body has appointed Mairi MacLeod Coleman as its new Highland region chairwoman, while Antony Gifford will take on the role of central region chairman next month.

Ms MacLeod Coleman has 15 years’ experience in the banking industry and she recently joined her family’s business MacLeod Construction and Achnaba Estate in Argyll.

She will be supported in her role by newly appointed Highland region vice-chairman Rob Whiston, who enjoyed a successful military career before qualifying as a commercial surveyor. He now leads property consultancy for Bell Ingram’s business in the north.

Ms MacLeod Coleman said: “There are unique challenges for rural Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates members are already playing their part in helping to positively address those.

“I’m looking forward to working with businesses in the Highland region to build our contribution even further.”

Central region chairman Antony Gifford worked for more than 20 years as a portfolio manager at various investment firms in London and New York before returning to Angus to manage his family’s Kinnordy Estate.

Mr Gifford said: “Rural estates are at the forefront of Scotland’s contribution towards tackling the climate emergency, whether that be through increased woodland planting or restoring our peatlands.

“This is also a time of substantial change for our farming businesses, with a replacement for the Common Agricultural Policy imminent, and I’m pleased to be able to take up this role and help SLE members to adjust to the changes ahead.”

Scottish Land & Estates chairman, Mark Tennant, welcomed the appointments and said: “Mairi, Antony and Rob are very welcome additions to the SLE regional team and they will play a crucial role in ensuring the views of our members are well represented.

“All three will bring energy and expertise to their positions.”

