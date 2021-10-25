Scottish Land & Estates appoints new regional chairs

Scottish Land & Estates has appointed new chairmen for the Highland and central regions.

The landowners body has appointed Mairi MacLeod Coleman as its new Highland region chairwoman, while Antony Gifford will take on the role of central region chairman next month.

Ms MacLeod Coleman has 15 years’ experience in the banking industry and she recently joined her family’s business MacLeod Construction and Achnaba Estate in Argyll.

She will be supported in her role by newly appointed Highland region vice-chairman Rob Whiston, who enjoyed a successful military career before qualifying as a commercial surveyor. He now leads property consultancy for Bell Ingram’s business in the north.

Ms MacLeod Coleman said: “There are unique challenges for rural Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates members are already playing their part in helping to positively address those.

“I’m looking forward to working with businesses in the Highland region to build our contribution even further.”

Central region chairman Antony Gifford worked for more than 20 years as a portfolio manager at various investment firms in London and New York before returning to Angus to manage his family’s Kinnordy Estate.

Mr Gifford said: “Rural estates are at the forefront of Scotland’s contribution towards tackling the climate emergency, whether that be through increased woodland planting or restoring our peatlands.

“This is also a time of substantial change for our farming businesses, with a replacement for the Common Agricultural Policy imminent, and I’m pleased to be able to take up this role and help SLE members to adjust to the changes ahead.”

Scottish Land & Estates chairman, Mark Tennant, welcomed the appointments and said: “Mairi, Antony and Rob are very welcome additions to the SLE regional team and they will play a crucial role in ensuring the views of our members are well represented.

“All three will bring energy and expertise to their positions.”