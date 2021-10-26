Forfar ploughman leads the field at British championships

Forfar-based Brian Baxter took home the championship trophy for world-style reversible ploughing at the British National Ploughing Championships in Northumberland, using a Massey Ferguson tractor and two-furrow Kverneland plough.

Although he has taken part in ploughing competitions all his life, this was the first time Brian had competed at this level.

Meanwhile, the overall winner of the Scottish Ploughing Championships regional match at Pitlochie Farm, Gateside was Gordon Beattie from Forfar.

He was the winner of the world style reversible butts class when 60 ploughmen and women congregated on James Orr’s farm.

In reserve overall place was Willie Grieve from Cupar who won the world style conventional class

The prizewinners

World style conventional: 1. Willie Grieve, Cupar (102); 2.Alistair Brown, Darvel (93); 3. Chic McWilliam, Pitlochry (69).

Classic conventional: 1. John Winter, Haddington (164); 2. Stuart Forsyth, Berwick upon Tweed (159); 3. Alistair Davidson, Fraserburgh (147).

World style reversible butts: 1. Gordon C Beattie, Forfar (102.5); 2. Dave Carnegie, Laurencekirk (101.5); 3. Andrew Greenhill, Perth (89).

Non hydraulic classic reversible: 1. John Tait, Gullane (128); 2. Colin Crawford, Linlithgow (122); 3. Fraser Millar, Clackmannan (113).

Reversible multi furrow: 1. Steven Eccles, St Andrews (78); 2. Steven Gannon, Crieff (68); 3. Robert Black (65).

Horticultural: 1. Tom Tweedie, Biggar (117); 2. Graham Harrison, Newport on Tay (110).

Horse ploughing: 1. Benny Duncan, Cupar, Balmalcolm Clydesdales (99). Vintage trailing: 1. Bill Wood, Reston (138); 2. Ed Bennie, Cupar (129); 3. Raymond Smart, Leven (127).

Vintage mounted: 1. Willie Grieve Snr, St Andrews (148); 2. Jim McKechnie, Stonehouse (144); 3.Stuart Bathgate, Dunbar (133).