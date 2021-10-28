Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government delivers clear steer on future of Scottish rural support

By Nancy Nicolson
October 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Scottish farmers can be a major part of the solution to climate change.

The Scottish Government has finally delivered a clear steer on the direction of future farm support, with the unveiling of a £51 million transition package and the firm commitment that future policies will not promote a reduction in livestock numbers.

The £51m will fund a three-year National Test Programme to help farmers understand how their work impacts on climate and nature, and will include financial support to carry out individual carbon audits, nutrient management plans and the establishment of a scheme for compiling livestock performance data.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said support payment rates will be maintained through the transition period .

The first stage of the programme is intended to allow producers who are receipt of a basic agricultural support payment to make a start in addressing and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in their businesses. This will lead to the design and testing of tools that will reward farmers for the climate and biodiversity outcomes they deliver.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon made the announcements at NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) autumn conference in Dunfermline where she reiterated the government’s insistance that future support frameworks would be for measures that deliver quality food production, climate mitigation and nature restoration.

Future farm support will reward quality food production and measures that deliver climate mitigation.

Ms Gougeon also made it clear that that support payment rates will be maintained throughout the transition to new schemes in 2025.

She said: “We are embarking on a journey of transformation. There will be challenges on the way, there are risks, and there will be tough decisions to be made by us all, but there are also huge opportunities if we want to make them and take them.”

The announcement is the first outcome from the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB), co-chaired by Ms Gougeon and NFUS president Martin Kennedy, which was charged with developing new proposals for sustainable farming support in Scotland.

Mr Kennedy welcomed the £51m package and said it would define a baseline for individual farms and crofts to inform future decisions.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy welcomed the announcement.

He added: “This will not only give us an individual picture of where we are starting from, it will also give us a national picture which will confirm that we are already starting from a good place in Scotland.

“This baselining will also inform the decisions we need to make in the future which in turn will showcase Scottish food production as being a major part of the solution to climate change and biodiversity, not the problem.”

