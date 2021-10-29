Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmers warn of ‘immoral’ stampede to plant trees on productive land

By Nancy Nicolson
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 12:00 pm
In the last two years 83% of UK tree planting has been in Scotland.

Farming leaders have demanded the government takes immediate action to prevent Scotland  from becoming the “bargain basement” destination for carbon credit investors.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy told the union’s annual conference, attended by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, that unless the government intervenes, the critical mass that’s required to maintain Scotland’s agricultural infrastructure will fall apart.

NFUS president  Martin Kennedy.

He said: “I’m not one for too much regulation, but this scenario is running way out of control and needs to be stopped before we as a nation are seen as a laughing stock.

“I can see massive opportunities in carbon markets, with annual management payments whereby farmers and crofters could benefit from actions that are seen to enhance carbon capture, and I can also see opportunities for planting trees to act as wildlife corridors, carbon sinks to help the environment and in many cases help biosecurity on farms.

“However that’s completely different from wholesale farm plantings that take out not only good agricultural land but also the people who are the life and soul of the community in a manner akin to the Highland Clearances.”

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

Both Mr Kennedy, and his vice-president Andrew Connon, said they were receiving calls on a daily basis from members “from Kintyre to Caithness” who were worried about productive farmland being sold to green lairds who, on many occasions, were also foreign investors.

In the last two years 83% of UK tree planting has been in Scotland, and Mr Connon complained that Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) was outbidding farmers for productive farmland.

NFU Scotland  vice-president Andrew Connon.

He added: “It is truly immoral to have blanket planting of trees on good quality land.
“Surely Scottish Government needs to start listening and have a rapid rethink on tree planting.”

Ms Gougeon said she understood the points raised and while she didn’t want to see the industry’s critical mass diminished, she pointed out the government also had ambitious tree planting targets.

“The public can’t finance everything, so its about getting the balance between public and private investment,” she said.

“We will be introducing a land reform bill within the lifetime of this parliament and looking at some of these issues within that.

“I understand where you’re coming from so I will look into it and try to resolve some of these problems.”

