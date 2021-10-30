Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

ANM Group invites applications for two new board members

By Gemma Mackie
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group is on the hunt for two new members for its board.

The co-op, which runs auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae in Caithness, is seeing applications for two new non-executive board members.

Applications are sought from those who have a broad commercial background in running a successful livestock operation, or those who have experience in managing business growth in a commercial environment.

“As we move into our 150th year of operations, we’re looking for new board members who will help boost the next phase of our business growth plans,” said ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson.

“These are exciting opportunities to make an active contribution in the development of our expanding and diversifying business activities, as well as playing a representative role on behalf of our growing membership base.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in joining the board to get in touch to find out more.”

ANM Group chairman Pete Watson, who farms near Banchory, encouraged applications for the positions.

He said: “Our member-owned credentials are a real source of pride to our organisation and customer base.

“We believe that these appointments will further add to the experience on our board and ensure our members have the leadership required from us to navigate a future environment that is both exciting and challenging.”

ANM said the two new appointments will bring the board up to its full capacity of 11 members.

More details about the positions are available by contacting the company secretary on 01467 623766.

ANM Group back in profit despite Covid-19 challenges

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]