Rural charity RSABI appoints new case officer for the north-east

Rural charity RSABI has appointed Shona Milne as its new case officer covering the north-east of Scotland.

Ms Milne, who hails from Aberdeenshire and has worked for grain companies and as a welfare rights officer with the local authority, will deliver the charity’s package of support to new and existing clients in the region as well as raising awareness of its activities.

“I have spent much of my working life providing support and advice to individuals in their time of need, and I am passionate about everyone having access to the assistance that is available for them to improve their situation,” said Ms Milne.

“I look forward to continuing the great work of RSABI and helping to raise awareness of the services offered.”

RSABI welfare manager, Chris McVey, welcomed the appointment and said Ms Milne would bring a great deal of knowledge and experience to the role.

He said: “Recent months have been difficult for many people in agriculture, with labour shortages, supply chain issues and the increase in input costs just some of the factors affecting farmers and crofters.

“We’d urge anyone feeling stressed or low to give us a call; myself, Shona and the whole team are here to listen and provide support.”

RSABI chief executive, Nina Clancy, said Ms Milne would take over from Richard Huxtable who passed away last year.

She said: “He was a well-known RSABI case officer and hugely respected in the industry. He is still very much missed by us all.”

RSABI runs a helpline, which is open 365 days a year from 7am to 11pm, on 0300 111 4166.