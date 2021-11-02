Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Rural charity RSABI appoints new case officer for the north-east

By Gemma Mackie
November 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Shona Milne is RSABI's new case officer for the north-east of Scotland.
Rural charity RSABI has appointed Shona Milne as its new case officer covering the north-east of Scotland.

Ms Milne, who hails from Aberdeenshire and has worked for grain companies and as a welfare rights officer with the local authority, will deliver the charity’s package of support to new and existing clients in the region as well as raising awareness of its activities.

“I have spent much of my working life providing support and advice to individuals in their time of need, and I am passionate about everyone having access to the assistance that is available for them to improve their situation,” said Ms Milne.

“I look forward to continuing the great work of RSABI and helping to raise awareness of the services offered.”

RSABI welfare manager, Chris McVey, welcomed the appointment and said Ms Milne would bring a great deal of knowledge and experience to the role.

He said: “Recent months have been difficult for many people in agriculture, with labour shortages, supply chain issues and the increase in input costs just some of the factors affecting farmers and crofters.

“We’d urge anyone feeling stressed or low to give us a call; myself, Shona and the whole team are here to listen and provide support.”

RSABI chief executive, Nina Clancy, said Ms Milne would take over from Richard Huxtable who passed away last year.

She said: “He was a well-known RSABI case officer and hugely respected in the industry. He is still very much missed by us all.”

RSABI runs a helpline, which is open 365 days a year from 7am to 11pm, on 0300 111 4166.

