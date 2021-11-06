Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Egg producers call for flexible pricing as costs rise

By Nancy Nicolson
November 6, 2021, 11:45 am
IMBALANCE: Producers say they are ‘at the bottom of the pile’ absorbing rising costs along the supply chain.

Free range egg producers claim they’re being left to pick up the bill for spiralling feed, energy, transport and labour costs while prices for their product remain static.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) says eggs are a key battleground among supermarkets, where prices are driven down in the fight for market share, and figures from the Office for National Statistics show that consumers are paying less for eggs now than they were seven years ago.

In July 2014, a dozen free range eggs cost £3.09, while in  September 2021, shoppers paid an average of £2.14. Meanwhile, the average price paid to farmers shows the average is 91p per dozen as of November 1.

Robert Gooch is chief executive of  BFREPA.

BFREPA chief executive Robert Gooch called on retailers and packers need to “step up” and make the adjustments necessary to reflect the financial pressures free range egg producers are experiencing.

“Free range egg producers are always at the bottom of the pile,” he said.

“Everyone else in the supply chain secures their margin by passing the rising costs down the chain, so they inevitably get left at the farmer’s door.

Eggs are a key battleground among supermarkets.

“BFREPA has campaigned for fair, robust contracts to be available which allow for movement in the price paid to farmers as input costs, such as feed, increase and decrease.

“These contracts have been adopted by some retailers and packers but there are numerous examples of these contracts being broken now that inflationary pressures are rising.

“This simply isn’t fair and can’t be allowed to continue.”

