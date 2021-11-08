Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeen-Angus Society in turmoil as president resigns

By Nancy Nicolson
November 8, 2021, 5:22 pm
Rumours about the troubled society have been circulating for several days.

The  Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society is in turmoil again with the sudden resignation of its president and the absence for the past few weeks of  the society’s chief executive.

The society has confirmed that David Ismail from  Fordel, at Glenfarg in Perthshire, who was elected president earlier this year, has been replaced in the meantime  by  the society’s  immediate past president, Northern Ireland breeder Alan Cheney from Trillick, Co. Tyrone.

Mr Ismail, who has served on the society’s council for 12 years and is one of Scotland’s biggest Aberdeen-Angus breeders,  said he had resigned “because of my inability to work with the chief executive, Barrie Turner”.

Former Aberdeen -Angus Cattle Society president Paul Jeenes (L) with chief executive, Barrie Turner in 2019.</p> <p>

Rumours about the troubled society have been circulating for several days and Mr Turner has been unavailable for comment.

The society’s website now carries the following message: “It is with great regret that the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society announces the resignation of David Ismail as president.

“We wish him well going forward.

“In light of this, Alan Cheney, the immediate past president has been co-opted to the presidential team and will serve until our annual general meeting in February.

Should members have any queries, please contact your local council member.”

The society was unable to provide any further detail.

It is just three years since the society was rocked by the resignation of several board members and the departure of the society’s former chief executive Johnny Mackey.

In recent years the society also had to deal with a police investigation into financial matters.

Six months after Mr Turner’s appointment as chief executive in 2018 he said “the ship is steadying and the waters are calming”.

Aberdeen-Angus cattle are popular across the globe.

At the time he added the society’s main focus for the months ahead was developing and fine-tuning a sire verification scheme to ensure any beef marketed as Aberdeen-Angus has come from Aberdeen- Angus cattle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal