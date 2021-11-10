Comment: Methane deal reflects EU-US relationship

An error occurred. Please try again.

The headline-grabbing methane reduction pledge at COP26 will put farmers into the firing line, but in reality, the plan has no targets and no sanctions for failure.

The pledge reflects a growing green relationship in agriculture between the EU and United States, as two of the world’s major agricultural trade blocs.

They agreed it some weeks ago and used Glasgow to seek wider support.

The US in particular is underlining a commitment to use science to find solutions, rather than simple cuts in livestock numbers.

Signing up is effectively a no-pain option for countries with no sanctions for missing targets.

It will, however, move the link between methane and livestock up the political agenda, despite other major sources of the gas being largely ignored in the debate.

Meanwhile, an agreement between the US and EU on agriculture underlines that deals are made between big players.

Using COP26 as a backdrop, Washington and Brussels have created what they are describing as “a new transatlantic platform” on agriculture to tackle the challenges of sustainability and climate change.

This underlines the degree to which relations have improved since the Donald Trump years.

Significantly, in a statement confirming the new deal and his hopes for it to be the basis of a new relationship between the EU and US, the EU farm commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski highlighted the role of science in achieving these objectives.

He said: “We believe that science and innovation will bring about a more sustainable agriculture. We must work together to devise systems and solutions that are good for agricultural producers, good for consumers, good for businesses, good for our communities and good for our planet.”

He also pointed to the importance of trade, saying sustainable outcomes were linked to “fair and open markets” that bolster food security and sustainable food systems.

The European Commission has also said the Common Agricultural Policy will remain the major funding source for forests. This follows its Forestry Strategy plan, which proved controversial in parts over claims forestry owners would be excluded from decision-making.