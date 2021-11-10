Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Comment: Methane deal reflects EU-US relationship

By Richard Wright
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 8:53 am
NO TEETH: Methane-reduction pledge grabbed headlines, but it has no sanctions for failure.

The headline-grabbing methane reduction pledge at COP26 will put farmers into the firing line, but in reality, the plan has no targets and no sanctions for failure.

The pledge reflects a growing green relationship in agriculture between the EU and United States, as two of the world’s major agricultural trade blocs.

They agreed it some weeks ago and used Glasgow to seek wider support.

The US in particular is underlining a commitment to use science to find solutions, rather than simple cuts in livestock numbers.

Technology and other solutions are being investigated in preference to cutting livestock numbers.

Signing up is effectively a no-pain option for countries with no sanctions for missing targets.

It will, however, move the link between methane and livestock up the political agenda, despite other major sources of the gas being largely ignored in the debate.

Meanwhile, an agreement  between the US and EU on agriculture underlines that deals are made between big players.

Using COP26 as a backdrop, Washington and Brussels have created what they are describing as “a new transatlantic platform” on agriculture to tackle the challenges of sustainability and climate change.

This underlines the degree to which relations have improved since the Donald Trump years.

Significantly, in a statement confirming the new deal and his hopes for it to be the basis of a new relationship between the EU and US, the EU farm commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski highlighted the role of science in achieving these objectives.

EU Farm Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski

He said: “We believe that science and innovation will bring about a more sustainable agriculture. We must work together to devise systems and solutions that are good for agricultural producers, good for consumers, good for businesses, good for our communities and good for our planet.”

He also pointed to the importance of trade, saying sustainable outcomes were linked to “fair and open markets” that bolster food security and sustainable food systems.

The European Commission has also said the Common Agricultural Policy will remain the major funding source for forests. This follows its Forestry Strategy plan, which proved controversial in parts over claims forestry owners would be excluded from decision-making.