Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Cover crops drive production at Balbirnie Home Farms

By Nancy Nicolson
November 11, 2021, 5:24 pm
The farm near Cupar hosted the technical workshop for farmers.

A Fife farm manager has likened cover crops to solar panels which he says allow growers to “harvest sunshine through plants to produce food and energy”.

Balbirnie Home Farms manager David Aglen told a soil health workshop near Cupar that cover crops have started to drive their farming system.

He said: “As long as we can keep something growing in the soil then our solar panels can work all year round, the plants are pumping energy into the soil which keeps the soil biology thriving, albeit at a slightly slower pace in the winter, and then, come spring when it warms up it is all ready to go.

Balbirnie Home Farms manager David Aglen

“In contrast, in a bare stubble field you just have all that biology sitting there, hungry.

“We are lucky that we can feed cover crops to the livestock, drill through them in the spring and leave them as a mulch which allows us to keep the soil biology alive.”

Mr Aglen said cover crops are drilled as quickly as possible after harvest, and because that can be late in the year only large seeded crops do well at Balbirnie.

“They have a bit of vigour about them and actually get up and do some good,” he said.

“We use winter peas, initially imported from Europe, which we have multiplied up to keep the costs down, rye in front of broad-leaved crops and veg as well as beans as cover crops.”

Balbirnie Home Farms have completed a soils baselining check.

As part of its role as the AHDB’s strategic cereal farm in Scotland, Balbirnie completed a soils baselining check which highlighted the need to pay attention to soil compaction.

Mr Aglen said the work had reinforced the need to keep a living root in the soil all the time.

He added: “This year, we have no fields that have been harvested that don’t either have the following cash crop or a green cover crop growing in them. This should help reduce the impact of rain on the soil surface and might lessen the ponding which occurs in one or two fields over winter because of a very small pan that forms on the surface with rainfall.

“We are now direct drilling as much as we can to minimise soil movement and we will continue monitoring our soils annually going forwards.”

More results from Balbirnie Home Farms and other units will be available during the AHDB’s strategic cereal farm results week which runs from November 15-19.
For more information on daily webinars visit www.ahdb.org.uk/sfweek2021