P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – tax considerations for the future

Key tax considerations for farmers and crofters looking to cash in on their natural capital will be up for discussion at a special virtual event next month.

The Press & Journal Farming Breakfast, run in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Henderson Loggie and Galbraith, takes place on Thursday December 2 from 8-9am.

The free event aims to provide an insight into what is coming down the line for the farming sector, along with tips and advice on how to deal with challenges such as climate change and changes to future subsidy support.

Speakers include Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, Henderson Loggie’s head of agriculture and business Lucy Crow, Turcan Connell partner Paul Macaulay, and Galbraith partner Tom Stewart.

“The Scottish farming sector is going through a period of significant change and we are delighted to be involved in an event which shares information and knowledge on the key challenges and opportunities facing the sector,” said Ms Crow.

“We will be speaking about the taxes that can affect farmers and landowners when considering their natural capital, carbon trading and renewables and what tax planning is available.”

Details about the event, including how to register, are online at pandjbreakfast.co.uk