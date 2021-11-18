John Deere launches new 6R Series range of tractors

Farm machinery giant John Deere has launched the new 6R Series range of tractors to the market.

The manufacturer says the series features 14 “new generation models” of the original 6R Series, first launched in 2011, with tractors ranging from 110 to 250 horsepower (hp).

It said four brand new models in the series include the four-cylinder 6R 150, aimed at mixed farms, and the six-cylinder 6R 185 which it describes as a “specialist transport tractor” for farmers and contractors who spend more time on the road.

“A key new 6R Series feature is the integrated 1-Click-Go AutoSetup system, which makes tractor and implement settings much quicker and easier,” said John Deere.

“The operator can save up to 90% of display clicks in the field and the tractor is always perfectly adjusted.”

Other new features in the range include the removal of the dashboard behind the steering wheel – according to John Deere this not only improves forward visibility, but also operator control using the armrest and right-hand console.

“Another new feature is the E-joystick, which is particularly useful for front loader work,” said John Deere.

“The operator can freely configure the layout of the buttons and can easily change the direction of travel using the reverser button, while a special hand detection system replaces the former safety flap.”

For front loaders, the range features a dynamic weighing system that allows weighing on the move, a Return to Position feature that enables the loader to be placed into the correct position with one click, and the Level to Horizon feature to avoid spilling the bucket load.

In addition, John Deere says Intelligent Power Management (IPM) has been made smarter on the new 6R Series.

“This means that in addition to IPM functioning in transport and PTO applications, it also delivers additional horsepower in hydraulic applications as required,” said John Deere.

“The four-cylinder models can now deliver up to 20hp and the six-cylinder models up to 40hp when using hydraulic fans, pumps and the most power-hungry hydraulic implements, eg wrapping balers, slurry tankers and drills.”

It said there are also more transmission options available in the new range, while from late next year a new StarFire satellite receiver will offer drivers even more precision ag performance.

New model specifics

Among the four new tractors in the range are the 6R 185, which delivers up to 234hp with IMP, as well as the 6R 150 which is described as “the all-rounder” and features a four-cylinder engine and high payload.

“The new 6R 185 is aimed at farmers and contractors looking for a compact, versatile and powerful 6-cylinder tractor to be used mainly for transport, but also capable of handling demanding hydraulic power requirements,” said John Deere.

It said the 6R 150 was now the biggest four-cylinder tractor in the series, offering the performance of a six-cylinder tractor due to its compact dimensions and light weight combined with agile and versatile performance.

The model features a short wheelbase of 2.58 metres, a low empty weight of 6.5 tonnes and a total permissible weight of 10.45 tonnes giving it a payload of four tonnes.

John Deere said: “For lifting heavier equipment, rear hydraulic lift capacity [on the 6R 150] has been increased by 12%.

“The 6R 150 also offers a larger 155-litre hydraulic pump which, combined with the dynamic weighing system, provides considerable front loader performance advantages.”