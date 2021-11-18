Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thainstone Business Park: First units set for completion in 2022

By Gemma Mackie
November 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 1:04 pm
Construction work has started on the business park.

Construction has started on the Thainstone Business Park with the first units due for completion by spring 2022.

The 65-acre business park, located at north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group‘s headquarters at Thainstone Mart near Inverurie, will feature six industrial units.

It is a joint venture between ANM, which runs livestock marts at Thainstone and at Quoybrae in Caithness, and commercial property developers GSS Developments Ltd.

ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson, said the co-op’s collaboration with GSS signalled a “significant milestone” for the north-east commercial property market.

“The new business units provide an excellent location in an outstanding setting, but with easy access to the city,” said Mr Rogerson.

ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.

“Our investment will pay dividends to the local economy thanks to job creation as we utilise a range of local contractors and tap into cross sector trades to complete the first phase of the project and beyond.”

GSS Developments director, Tim Stevenson, welcomed the company’s venture with ANM and said: “The partnership showcases our commitment to providing occupiers with high-quality facilities in Aberdeenshire and we look forward to further opportunities to support ANM as the wider business park continues to develop.”

The development is being marketed by Ryden and CBRE and Ryden’s partner, Paul Richardson, said the units would be suitable for a range of business sectors including oil and gas, storage and distribution and trade counter operations.

He said: “Thainstone Business Park has close links with Aberdeen city and, while construction has only recently started on site, we have a number of early interests.

“We are hopeful of announcing some lettings in the next few months demonstrating that occupiers are seeking fit-for-purpose, high specification premises within an attractive green setting.”

The development of the business park has been in the pipeline for a number of years and securing planning consent was a lengthy process for ANM Group after councillors deferred final approval of some of the planning conditions.

Former MSP Peter Chapman.

Former Conservative MSP, Peter Chapman, got caught up in the process and was forced to resign as Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary after it emerged he had tried to sway Aberdeenshire councillors to back ANM Group’s plans.

Mr Chapman was a shareholder of the co-operative and at the time he apologised and referred himself to a standards watchdog over what he described as an “honest mistake”. He was later reappointed to the Conservatives shadow cabinet.

