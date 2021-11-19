Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Starbucks teams up with Arla to reduce emissions from dairy

By Gemma Mackie
November 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 11:58 am
Mark Glanvill is one of 14 UK farmers involved in the project between Arla and Starbucks.

Starbucks has teamed up with dairy farmers’ co-operative Arla to develop a scheme to reduce its carbon emissions from dairy.

The coffee chain will work with the British arm of European dairy farmers’ co-operative Arla, which buys milk from more than 2,000 dairy farmers across the UK, to develop and pilot a sustainable dairy sourcing blueprint for rolling out across its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Starbucks said dairy emissions account for 22% of its global carbon emissions and the three-year project with Arla supports its ambitions to cut emissions by 50% by 2030.

Arla will recruit 14 dairy farmers across the UK to work on the project, which focuses on three areas – environmental stewardship, animal health and welfare, and ensuring profitability for the farmers – through the Arla UK 360 farm standards programme.

The project aims to identify innovative new farming practices and “industry-leading methods” to significantly reduce the emissions associated with dairy production.

Starbucks says the project forms part of its plans to cut its emissions in half by 2030.

“This partnership with Arla and the dairy farming community underpins our commitment to produce high quality and responsibly sourced products,” said Starbucks UK general manager, Alex Rayner.

“Purchasing sustainable dairy is integral to our work expanding our environmentally friendly menu options, while enhancing the Starbucks experience.”

Arla Foods UK‘s group senior agriculture director, Graham Wilkinson, welcomed the partnership and said it tied in with the dairy’s own goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% per kg of milk produced by 2030.

He said: “It is a huge testament to the sustainable farming practice of our owners that Starbucks has chosen Arla to support its sustainable sourcing development work.

“Our carbon net-zero ambition recognises the importance of both lowering emissions and providing a helping hand to nature, but it is hugely important that Starbucks has also acknowledged the importance of taking a farmer-first approach to deliver this.

“I hope it also provides reassurance to Starbucks customers to know that behind every cup is a combined effort to support farmers to run profitable and sustainable dairy farms.”

Arla is a co-operative owned by 9,400 European dairy farmers, including 2,240 in the UK.

One of the Arla dairy farmers selected to take part in the project is Mark Glanvill, who milks 280 cows on his farm in the south-west of England.

He said: “Whilst Arla’s dairy farmers are at the forefront of reducing emissions of dairy, it has to be recognised that this comes at a cost to production; our action can only be as fast as our finances allow.

“In joining the Arla UK 360 programme, Starbucks has shown recognition of this whilst its blueprint ambitions also demonstrate an understanding that sustainable sourcing must meet the criteria of good nutrition made with lower emissions and a helping hand for nature.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]