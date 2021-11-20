Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

‘New Zealand trade deal offers little benefit to UK farmers’

By Gemma Mackie
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Farm leaders gave evidence on the impact of a UK-NZ trade deal to a House of Lords committee.

Farm leaders say the UK-New Zealand trade deal offers little benefit to farmers and crofters in the UK.

Representatives from a number of farming organisations, including NFU Scotland (NFUS), made the comments during an evidence session to the House of Lords International Agreements Committee.

NFU Cymru political adviser, Hugh Rhys Thomas, said the union struggled to see any benefits of the trade deal to its members.

“We see the risks as many and the opportunities as few,” Mr Thomas told the committee.

“We are talking about opening a market of 66 million people in exchange for access to a market of around 5 million people so there’s a huge asymmetry as well in terms of the opportunities flowing either way.”

NFUS political affairs manager, Beatrice Morrice, said it was unclear how tariff rate quotas in the deal would be implemented making it difficult to assess its short-term impact on Scottish farmers.

However, in the long-term Ms Morrice said the union was concerned about the precedent set by the deal.

Farm leaders say they are concerned about the precedent set by the deal.

She said: “We have great concerns with regards to the precedent it sets with regards future trade deals that are being negotiated by the government going forward.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Victor Chestnutt, agreed and said: “We are very concerned about other countries in the world expecting a similar deal.”

Mr Chestnutt, who sat on the first Trade and Agriculture Commission, said he felt “used and abused” during his time on the interim body.

He said it took the UK Government eight months to reply to the recommendations of the commission, during which time they had signed trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Chestnutt added: “We envisaged at the time there would be a new Trade and Agriculture Commission that would be set up to help the negotiators as they negotiated.

“Now the new Trade and Agriculture Commission will look over the trade deal after is is completed and has been signed – I think that’s a case of shutting the door after the horse has bolted. We are very disappointed with how Government tore ahead with this.”

