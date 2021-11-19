Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Leaked memo adds to mystery of Aberdeen-Angus Society disruption

By Nancy Nicolson
November 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Committee members have been told to make no comment on the society's internal politics.

The intrigue surrounding the turbulence in the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society has intensified.

An internal memo from the society to committee members confirms that Perthshire breeder David Ismail has resigned as president, but states that this was because of “personal circumstances”.

This account differs from Mr Ismail’s own statement two weeks ago when he said he resigned because of his “inability to work with the chief executive”.

David Ismail resigned as Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society president.
David Ismail resigned as Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society president.

Meanwhile, according to the society’s memo, the continuing absence of the chief executive, Barrie Turner, is unconnected to Mr Ismail’s departure.

The document states: “There is no link between David’s resignation and Barrie’s leave of absence, however due to the timing of the announcement about David resigning there has been some external assumptions made.

“This is not the case.”

It goes on to state that Mr Turner has been taking leave of absence since the end of October, and any inquiries he would normally handle should be directed to the breed’s development manager, Robert Gilchrist.

Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive Barrie Turner is on leave of absence.
Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive Barrie Turner is on leave of absence.

It adds: “There is nothing the society can comment on Barrie’s leave of absence at this time.”

The document also reveals that Mr Ismail’s resignation was hushed up until after the Stirling Bull Sales in October.

“The Society didn’t want to distract from the historic event happening at Stirling with the Blelack dispersal sale,” the memo states.

“The sale was a very special event in the history of the breed and the council didn’t want this to be unnecessarily overshadowed by any other society news.”

No comment

The memo concludes by advising committee members to make no comment if contacted by media.

Since Mr Ismail’s resignation the society’s immediate past president, Alan Cheney, has been co-opted to the presidential team and will serve until the annual meeting in February when a new president will be elected.

Mr Cheney is being supported by the senior vice-president, Angus Stovold, and junior vice-president Finlay Munro.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]