Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Former QMS comms director named new RSABI chief executive

By Gemma Mackie
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Carol McLaren will join the charity in January as its new chief executive.
Carol McLaren will join the charity in January as its new chief executive.

Rural charity RSABI has named former Quality Meat Scotland communications director Carol McLaren as its new chief executive.

Ms McLaren will join the rural charity, which provides support to people involved in Scottish agriculture, in January.

She joins from Glenalmond College in Perthshire where she has been working as director of communications and marketing, and prior to that she worked at Quality Meat Scotland as director of communications and marketing for more than 10 years.

RSABI chairman David Leggat welcomed the appointment and said Ms McLaren was joining the charity at an exciting time as it prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2022.

“Carol is a long-time supporter and friend of RSABI and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience – in both the agricultural and business world – to the role,” added Mr Leggat.

He paid tribute to outgoing chief executive Nina Clancy and said she had done an excellent job leading the charity over the past eight years.

Incoming chief executive, Carol McLaren said: “Scottish agriculture is a wonderful industry but there are many challenges and when the going gets tough RSABI is there for people.

“I am looking forward to supporting RSABI staff to build on the charity’s excellent track record of delivering that much-needed support.”

Ms McLaren added: “I am also very much looking forward to meeting those who provide invaluable support to RSABI in many different ways, from corporate and business supporters to volunteers and individual supporters.”

RSABI runs a free and confidential helpline, which is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm, on 0300 111 4166.

The charity is currently encouraging people who are struggling to heat their home, or those who are worried about fuel bills, to get in touch. Last year the charity gave grants of £21,000 to people in Scottish agriculture struggling with fuel poverty.

Rural charity RSABI appoints new case officer for the north-east

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]