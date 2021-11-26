Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 400 entries set for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

By Gemma Mackie
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic takes place on November 29 and 30.

More than 400 entries of prime and pedigree livestock are forward for next week’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The annual event, organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM) and the Aberdeen Fatstock Association with sponsorship from Rapid Project Development, takes place on November 29-30 at the Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

“The Aberdeen Christmas Classic is one of Scotland’s premier livestock events held in Scotland and we are delighted to be welcoming another stellar line-up of livestock to Thainstone once again,” said ANM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“Over the two days, exhibitors will compete for an impressive cash prize fund and an array of silverware, while spectators and prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view and source some of the best-bred cattle and sheep in the country.”

The fixture kicks off on Monday afternoon with shows and sales of 272 pedigree Suffolk, Texel, Beltex and other breeds of female sheep, followed by the Rising Stars exhibition calf show in the evening.

The pedigree sheep judges are: Jordan Green from Drumburn, Keith, for Beltex; David Delday from Quoy Belloch, Deerness, Orkney, for Suffolks; and Brian MacTaggart, Douganhill, Orchardton Mains, Castle Douglas, for the Texels.

The Rising Stars calf show will be judged by Cameron Sincliar, Brewthin, Cullerlie, Skene.

Butcher Louise Forsyth judging at a previous Aberdeen Christmas Classic event.

Shows and sales of prime cattle and lambs will take place on the Tuesday, with an entry of 66 cattle and 56 pairs of lambs forward.

The open haltered beef and butchers cattle will be jointly judged by Jamie Scott from John Scott Meats in Paisley and Louise Forsyth from Forsyth Butchers in Peebles, while the open unhaltered cattle will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

Young Farmers cattle will be judged by Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Drumblade, Huntly, and the prime sheep classes will be assessed by Jimmy Stark from Bluebell, Alton Farm, Milton of Campsie.

The Thainstone Centre will also play host to the Black Beauty Bonanza show of Aberdeen-Angus cattle, starting at noon on the Tuesday.

