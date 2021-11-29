Storm clear up under way as farmers count the cost of damage

The full scale and cost of the damage caused by Storm Arwen is still being uncovered on Scotland’s farms, but estimates already run into many millions of pounds.

The industry’s main insurer, NFU Mutual, reports that by Saturday morning it had received hundreds of calls as the storm blew away whole roofs and polytunnels, and steading walls, cladding and other structures were severely damaged.

One Scottish farmer has estimated damage valued at £70,000, and on another farm an acre of Sitka Spruce has been blown down.

The insurer insisted their priority was to provide immediate practical assistance to customers and a team of regional loss adjusters is already on farms inspecting the worst structural damage.

NFU Mutual’s property claims manager, Jon Bird said: “Our emergency response has been in force since Friday so that we continue to get to farmers and homeowners quickly through our 300-strong network of agents in towns and villages across the UK.

“This means we can make emergency payments as quickly as possible, arrange accommodation and get properties surveyed and repairs started.”

Farmers’ union president, Martin Kennedy said he knew the severity of the storm from personal experience.

He said: “There will have been hundreds of trees blown down on our own estate near Aberfeldy and Sunday was spent helping clear roads and driveways to allow people access to and from their homes and get services into the area to reconnect electricity and telephone services.

“As we gather reports from our members up and down the country, the damage to many businesses has been extensive and that farmers’ role in the clear up operation for local towns and villages has been hampered by heavy snow in places.

“Much of the damage will have been insurable.”

Meanwhile, as many parts of the country remain without power, internet service and phones, Mr Kennedy appealed to farmers to check on neighbours to see if they need assistance.

He added: ” The added complication of lower temperatures, localised snow and power cuts has made conditions treacherous for those affected.”

The union’s rural crime event, scheduled to take place at Gray Farms, Portsoy, on Wednesday has been rescheduled until early in 2022.

Scotland’s rural charity, RSABI has reminded the industry that they are there to help.

The helpline number, which operates from 7am to 11pm, is 0300 111 4166.