Tickets for 2022 Royal Highland Show go on sale on Friday

The Royal Highland Show’s keenest fans will be able to book their places for the 2022 event from Friday when a limited number of discounted tickets go on sale.

However, while members of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) will still receive free entry to the show as usual, other show-goers will need to buy entry tickets for specific days.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “Capacity restrictions and Covid-safe requirements will mean we are asking members to let us know in advance which show days they intend to attend.

“This will be done online and in the new year each member will need to provide us with an individual email address so we can process members’ passes efficiently and effectively.”

The event, scheduled to take place from June 23-26, will mark the event’s 200th anniversary and it follows two years of cancellations and huge losses for the RHASS.

Show organisers are expecting more livestock entries than ever before, with exhibitors eager to enter the Royal Highland Show for the first time since 2019, and Mr Gray has predicted “four thrilling days” in June.

He added: ” There is no doubt that we have come a long way since the first show 200 years ago, however the animals remain the star attraction so we look forward to welcoming our exhibitors along with the wider agricultural community.

“We want all visitors to be able to attend on their preferred day, so our advice is buy now as it is very likely to be a sell-out Show.”

Ticket information:

Adult day single admit: £27.50 plus booking fee

Children under 16 will go free with a paying adult (*max 2 children per paying adult)

Parking: £10 per day, two-day parking £15, four-day parking £20

Tickets must be bought in advance

Tickets are available at www.royalhighlandshow.org