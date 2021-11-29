Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tickets for 2022 Royal Highland Show go on sale on Friday

By Nancy Nicolson
November 29, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 6:46 pm
THRILLING: Next June will mark the show's 200th anniversary.

The Royal Highland Show’s keenest fans will be able to book their places for the 2022 event from Friday when a limited number of discounted tickets go on sale.

However, while members of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS)  will still receive free entry to the show as usual, other show-goers will need to buy entry tickets for specific days.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “Capacity restrictions and Covid-safe requirements will mean we are asking members to let us know in advance which show days they intend to attend.

Royal Highland and Agricultural Society for Scotland (RHASS) chairman Bill Gray.

“This will be done online and in the new year  each member will need to provide us with an individual email address so we can process members’ passes efficiently and effectively.”

The event, scheduled to take place from June 23-26, will mark the event’s 200th anniversary and it follows two years of cancellations and huge losses for the RHASS.

Show organisers are expecting more livestock entries than ever before, with exhibitors eager to enter the Royal Highland Show for the first time since 2019, and Mr Gray has predicted “four thrilling days” in June.

More livestock entries than ever are expected for the 2022 show.

He added: ” There is no doubt that we have come a long way since the first show 200 years ago, however the animals remain the star attraction so we look forward to welcoming our exhibitors along with the wider agricultural community.

“We want all visitors to be able to attend on their preferred day, so our advice is buy now as it is very likely to be a sell-out Show.”

Ticket information:

  •  Adult day single admit: £27.50 plus booking fee
  • Children under 16 will go free with a paying adult (*max 2 children per paying adult)
  • Parking: £10 per day, two-day parking £15, four-day parking £20
  • Tickets must be bought in advance

Tickets are available at  www.royalhighlandshow.org

